WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Could Be 26% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

Key Insights

WillScot Holdings' estimated fair value is US$45.77 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

WillScot Holdings' US$33.80 share price signals that it might be 26% undervalued

The US$44.11 analyst price target for WSC is 3.6% less than our estimate of fair value

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

See our latest analysis for WillScot Holdings

Crunching The Numbers

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$536.5m US$527.2m US$525.4m US$528.3m US$534.5m US$543.0m US$553.4m US$565.1m US$578.0m US$591.7m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x1 Est @ -0.34% Est @ 0.55% Est @ 1.17% Est @ 1.60% Est @ 1.91% Est @ 2.12% Est @ 2.27% Est @ 2.38% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.3% US$496 US$450 US$414 US$384 US$359 US$337 US$317 US$299 US$283 US$267

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$3.6b

Story Continues