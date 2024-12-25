WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Could Be 26% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

In This Article:
Key Insights
-
WillScot Holdings' estimated fair value is US$45.77 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity
-
WillScot Holdings' US$33.80 share price signals that it might be 26% undervalued
-
The US$44.11 analyst price target for WSC is 3.6% less than our estimate of fair value
Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.
We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.
See our latest analysis for WillScot Holdings
Crunching The Numbers
We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
Levered FCF ($, Millions)
|
US$536.5m
|
US$527.2m
|
US$525.4m
|
US$528.3m
|
US$534.5m
|
US$543.0m
|
US$553.4m
|
US$565.1m
|
US$578.0m
|
US$591.7m
|
Growth Rate Estimate Source
|
Analyst x3
|
Analyst x1
|
Est @ -0.34%
|
Est @ 0.55%
|
Est @ 1.17%
|
Est @ 1.60%
|
Est @ 1.91%
|
Est @ 2.12%
|
Est @ 2.27%
|
Est @ 2.38%
|
Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.3%
|
US$496
|
US$450
|
US$414
|
US$384
|
US$359
|
US$337
|
US$317
|
US$299
|
US$283
|
US$267
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$3.6b
We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.3%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$592m× (1 + 2.6%) ÷ (8.3%– 2.6%) = US$11b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$11b÷ ( 1 + 8.3%)10= US$4.9b
The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$8.5b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$33.8, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 26% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.
Important Assumptions
Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at WillScot Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.372. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for WillScot Holdings
Strength
-
No major strengths identified for WSC.
Weakness
-
Earnings declined over the past year.
-
Interest payments on debt are not well covered.
Opportunity
-
Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the American market.
-
Good value based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.
Threat
-
Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.
-
Annual revenue is forecast to grow slower than the American market.
Looking Ahead:
Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For WillScot Holdings, we've put together three additional factors you should further examine:
-
Risks: Be aware that WillScot Holdings is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those can't be ignored...
-
Future Earnings: How does WSC's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.
-
Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!
PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the NASDAQCM every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.
Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.
This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.