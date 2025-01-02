Is Willis Lease Finance Corporation's (NASDAQ:WLFC) ROE Of 17% Impressive?

While some investors are already well versed in financial metrics (hat tip), this article is for those who would like to learn about Return On Equity (ROE) and why it is important. To keep the lesson grounded in practicality, we'll use ROE to better understand Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC).

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

Check out our latest analysis for Willis Lease Finance

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Willis Lease Finance is:

17% = US$99m ÷ US$581m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2024).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.17 in profit.

Does Willis Lease Finance Have A Good ROE?

By comparing a company's ROE with its industry average, we can get a quick measure of how good it is. Importantly, this is far from a perfect measure, because companies differ significantly within the same industry classification. The image below shows that Willis Lease Finance has an ROE that is roughly in line with the Trade Distributors industry average (17%).

NasdaqGM:WLFC Return on Equity January 2nd 2025

So while the ROE is not exceptional, at least its acceptable. Although the ROE is similar to the industry, we should still perform further checks to see if the company's ROE is being boosted by high debt levels. If so, this increases its exposure to financial risk. To know the 3 risks we have identified for Willis Lease Finance visit our risks dashboard for free.

The Importance Of Debt To Return On Equity

Companies usually need to invest money to grow their profits. That cash can come from issuing shares, retained earnings, or debt. In the first two cases, the ROE will capture this use of capital to grow. In the latter case, the debt used for growth will improve returns, but won't affect the total equity. That will make the ROE look better than if no debt was used.

Willis Lease Finance's Debt And Its 17% ROE

It appears that Willis Lease Finance makes extensive use of debt to improve its returns, because it has an alarmingly high debt to equity ratio of 3.43. Its ROE is respectable, but it's not so impressive once you consider all of the debt.

Story Continues