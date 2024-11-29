William Rogers Bought 3.1% More Shares In Truist Financial

Those following along with Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by William Rogers, Executive Chairman & CEO of the company, who spent a stonking US$1.7m on stock at an average price of US$48.56. There's no denying a buy of that magnitude suggests conviction in a brighter future, although we do note that proportionally it only increased their holding by 3.1%.

Truist Financial Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Executive Chairman & CEO William Rogers was not their only acquisition of Truist Financial shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$43.96 per share in a US$2.5m purchase. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$47.75 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. William Rogers was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

William Rogers bought a total of 91.48k shares over the year at an average price of US$45.68. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:TFC Insider Trading Volume November 29th 2024

Insider Ownership Of Truist Financial

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Truist Financial insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about US$125m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Truist Financial Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Truist Financial. Looks promising! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Truist Financial. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Truist Financial you should be aware of.

