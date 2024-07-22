William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.03

The board of William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 8th of August, with investors receiving $0.03 per share. The dividend yield is 1.0% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

View our latest analysis for William Penn Bancorporation

William Penn Bancorporation Will Pay Out More Than It Is Earning

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, William Penn Bancorporation has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Despite this history however, the company's latest earnings report actually shows that it didn't have enough earnings to cover its dividends. This is an alarming sign for the sustainability of its dividends, as it may mean that William Penn Bancorporationis pulling cash from elsewhere to keep its shareholders happy.

ADVERTISEMENT

If the company can't turn things around, EPS could fall by 42.6% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the future payout ratio could reach 1,065%, which could put the dividend under pressure if earnings don't start to improve.

William Penn Bancorporation Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from $0.0767 total annually to $0.12. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.6% a year over that time. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Over the past five years, it looks as though William Penn Bancorporation's EPS has declined at around 43% a year. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in.

Story continues

William Penn Bancorporation's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about William Penn Bancorporation's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. In the past the payments have been stable, but we think the company is paying out too much for this to continue for the long term. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for William Penn Bancorporation you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com