Why Xometry, Inc. (XMTR) Is Among the Best 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing Stocks to Buy?

We recently compiled a list of the 11 Best 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing Stocks To Buy. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) stands against other best 3D printing and additive manufacturing stocks to buy.

3D printing is a process where a machine, known as a 3D printer, creates a product or part by layering material over a substrate, following a digital design. The benefits of 3D printing are numerous and significant. One of the primary advantages is cost reduction, which is achieved by minimizing waste, lowering labor costs, and enabling the use of less expensive materials.

The 3D printing technology has revolutionized the manufacturing industry by enabling companies to produce complex geometries, reduce production time, and lower costs. The applications of 3D printing in manufacturing are diverse and include product enhancements, low-volume production, and high-volume production. For instance, 3D printing allows for rapid prototyping and production of enhanced products, reducing the time and cost associated with traditional manufacturing methods. Additionally, 3D printing is ideal for producing small batches of parts, enabling companies to test market demand and refine their designs before investing in large-scale production.

3D printing is also revolutionizing the construction industry by enabling the rapid creation of customized structures, such as modular housing, advanced utility systems, and adaptable public spaces. This technology allows for the design and construction of complex geometries and unique architectural designs without significantly increasing costs. The use of 3D printing in construction is also driven by the need for sustainable and eco-friendly building solutions. 3D printing can incorporate recycled and biodegradable materials, such as recycled plastics, glass, and natural materials such as hemp or bio-based polymers, to produce strong and eco-friendly building materials.

According to the 3D Printing Trend Report 2024 by Protolabs, the 3D printing industry was valued at $22.14 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to $57.1 billion by the end of 2028. The industry’s move towards production applications, including low-volume production, mass customization, and serial production, is a key factor in this growth. A network of companies providing production support and specialized solutions for a wide range of fields and applications has emerged, signifying a maturation of the wider 3D printing ecosystem. Automation systems supported by computer vision, thermal sensors, and AI can effect significant labor savings, and thus cost efficiency, further encouraging the uptake of production-level 3D printing.

