Here’s Why WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON) Is One of the Best Performing Dividend ETFs in 2024

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Performing Dividend ETFs In 2024. In this article, we are going to take a look at where WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSE:DON) stands against the other dividend ETFs.

By the end of 2023, the global ETF market had reached $11.1 trillion in assets under management (AUM) and expanded to include 9,149 funds. This growth was driven by several milestones and the diversification of ETF offerings, which now cover equity, fixed income, active management, and alternative strategies. Despite unpredictable factors such as the rise of AI or policy changes, ETFs continue to be a vital investment tool. According to State Street Global Advisors, although only 45% of individual investors in the US use ETFs, nearly 70% of financial advisors and 67% of institutional investors recommend or use them frequently. However, ETFs still make up only 11.25% of the total global investable assets, suggesting there is significant potential for further growth.

Interest in ETFs is rising, particularly among retail investors, with 63% of US investors planning to purchase ETFs in 2024, a sharp increase from 37% during 2022. Active ETFs are experiencing considerable growth, with global inflows hitting a record $166 billion in 2023 and continuing to rise in 2024. Much of this growth is driven by fixed income and alternative investments, while AI-related ETFs, especially in robotics and semiconductors, are attracting large amounts of investment. These trends reflect the growing demand for ETFs as investors seek more flexible and efficient ways to respond to market changes.

A Reuters report from October 2024 highlighted that US ETFs focused on dividend-paying stocks have experienced a significant increase in inflows since the Federal Reserve began its rate-cutting cycle the prior month. In September, 135 US dividend ETFs tracked by Morningstar saw $3.05 billion in inflows, far higher than the average $424 million per month in the first eight months of 2024. However, this trend may slow as US Treasury yields have risen recently, with 10-year Treasury yields hitting a two-month high following strong employment data that suggests the economy is resilient and may not need further large rate cuts.

Dividend ETFs tend to offer stable payouts and potential for growth, addressing challenges regarding unpredictable yields and limited principal growth. However, high-dividend ETFs vary in stability. Some high yields come from struggling companies with weak fundamentals. Riskier ETFs focus on stocks with declining conditions, leading to volatility and potential dividend cuts. Hence, investors should prefer dividend ETFs that manage exposure to unstable companies.

