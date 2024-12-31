Here’s Why WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON) Is One of the Best Performing Dividend ETFs in 2024

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Performing Dividend ETFs In 2024. In this article, we are going to take a look at where WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSE:DON) stands against the other dividend ETFs.
By the end of 2023, the global ETF market had reached $11.1 trillion in assets under management (AUM) and expanded to include 9,149 funds. This growth was driven by several milestones and the diversification of ETF offerings, which now cover equity, fixed income, active management, and alternative strategies. Despite unpredictable factors such as the rise of AI or policy changes, ETFs continue to be a vital investment tool. According to State Street Global Advisors, although only 45% of individual investors in the US use ETFs, nearly 70% of financial advisors and 67% of institutional investors recommend or use them frequently. However, ETFs still make up only 11.25% of the total global investable assets, suggesting there is significant potential for further growth.
Interest in ETFs is rising, particularly among retail investors, with 63% of US investors planning to purchase ETFs in 2024, a sharp increase from 37% during 2022. Active ETFs are experiencing considerable growth, with global inflows hitting a record $166 billion in 2023 and continuing to rise in 2024. Much of this growth is driven by fixed income and alternative investments, while AI-related ETFs, especially in robotics and semiconductors, are attracting large amounts of investment. These trends reflect the growing demand for ETFs as investors seek more flexible and efficient ways to respond to market changes.
A Reuters report from October 2024 highlighted that US ETFs focused on dividend-paying stocks have experienced a significant increase in inflows since the Federal Reserve began its rate-cutting cycle the prior month. In September, 135 US dividend ETFs tracked by Morningstar saw $3.05 billion in inflows, far higher than the average $424 million per month in the first eight months of 2024. However, this trend may slow as US Treasury yields have risen recently, with 10-year Treasury yields hitting a two-month high following strong employment data that suggests the economy is resilient and may not need further large rate cuts.
Dividend ETFs tend to offer stable payouts and potential for growth, addressing challenges regarding unpredictable yields and limited principal growth. However, high-dividend ETFs vary in stability. Some high yields come from struggling companies with weak fundamentals. Riskier ETFs focus on stocks with declining conditions, leading to volatility and potential dividend cuts. Hence, investors should prefer dividend ETFs that manage exposure to unstable companies.
We curated our list of the best dividend ETFs by choosing consensus picks from multiple credible websites. We have mentioned the year-to-date (YTD) share price performance of each ETF as of December 30, 2024, ranking the list in ascending order of the share price performance. We have also discussed the top holdings of the ETFs to offer better insight to potential investors.
WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSE:DON)
YTD Share Price Performance as of December 30: 10.47%
WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSE:DON) aims to track the performance of dividend-paying mid-cap companies in the US equity market. It provides exposure to core dividend-focused active and passive strategies. As of December 27, 2024, the fund has an expense ratio of 0.38%, total assets of $3.7 billion, and a 30-day SEC yield of 2.28%. The fund was launched on June 16, 2006. DON is one of the best performing ETFs to watch.
Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG) occupies the largest position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSE:DON)’s portfolio. Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG) carries out the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity across the United States. It produces electricity from coal, landfill gas, uranium, natural gas, oil, solar, wind, and other renewables.
In the third quarter, Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG) reported adjusted earnings of $2.02 per share, up from $1.88 per share last year, driven by demand growth, new retail sales, and FERC investments, despite cooler weather and higher depreciation expenses. Year-to-date adjusted earnings stand at $3.46 per share, compared to $3.27 last year, prompting the company to reaffirm its 2024 adjusted EPS guidance of $3.73 to $3.93 per share. Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG) also announced 2025 adjusted EPS guidance of $3.92 to $4.12 per share, with a long-term growth target of 4% to 6% through 2029. The company also declared a 4% increase in its quarterly dividend to $2.67 per share, aligning with its growth outlook.
According to Insider Monkey’s third quarter database, Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG) was part of 30 hedge fund portfolios, compared to 36 in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners is the largest stakeholder of the company, with a position worth $258 million.
