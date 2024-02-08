Advertisement
Canada markets open in 5 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    20,969.18
    +11.44 (+0.05%)
     

  • S&P 500

    4,995.06
    +40.83 (+0.82%)
     

  • DOW

    38,677.36
    +156.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7428
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    74.09
    +0.23 (+0.31%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    60,065.91
    +2,283.34 (+3.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,046.50
    -5.20 (-0.25%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    1,950.36
    -3.27 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    17,824.50
    -17.25 (-0.10%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    12.95
    +0.12 (+0.94%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,639.08
    +10.33 (+0.14%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    36,863.28
    +743.36 (+2.06%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6891
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

Here’s Why White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (WTM) Fell in Q4

Soumya Eswaran
·2 min read

The London Company, an investment management company, released “The London Company Small Cap Strategy” fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, US stocks experienced a significant surge, causing major indices to record double-digit gains. In the quarter, the fund returned 11.9% (11.7% net) compared to a 14% increase in the Russell 2000 Index. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

The London Company Small Cap Strategy featured stocks such as White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) is an insurance and other financial services provider. On February 7, 2024, White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) stock closed at $1,581.00 per share. One-month return of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) was 3.52%, and its shares gained 6.90% of their value over the last 52 weeks. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has a market capitalization of $4.048 billion.

The London Company Small Cap Strategy stated the following regarding White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) - We believe the relative underperformance of WTM in 4Q reflected dovish comments from the Fed and a rotation into more aggressive stocks. During the quarter, WTM launched a private investment fund led by John Daly, who founded Alleghany Capital (since Berkshire Hathaway acquired Alleghany and no longer needed a separate Alleghany Capital), We have confidence in management's ability to increase book value per share over time, through both conservative underwriting and portfolio changes."

A financial analyst reviewing a corporate bond document to analyze the risk and return characteristics of a Fixed Income Investment.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 16 hedge fund portfolios held White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) at the end of third quarter which was 13 in the previous quarter.

We discussed White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) in another article and shared the list of high growth low/no dividend stocks to buy. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q4 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.