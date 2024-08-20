Here’s Why The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Declined in Q2

Invesco Distributors, Inc., an investment management firm, released its “Invesco Growth and Income Fund” second quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. AI-related stocks kept rising and propelled many equity indexes to record highs, in the quarter, while other non-AI-linked market segments saw declines. The fund underperformed its Russell 1000 Value Index (USD) benchmark in the second quarter. The fund's relative underperformance was caused by stock selection in the industrial and healthcare sectors. Relative performance was added by stock selection in communication services and financials. In addition, you can check the fund's top 5 holdings to determine its best picks for 2024.

Invesco Growth and Income Fund highlighted stocks like The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), in the second quarter 2024 investor letter. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is an entertainment company that operates through Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences segments. The one-month return of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was -0.13%, and its shares gained 5.86% of their value over the last 52 weeks. On August 19, 2024, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) stock closed at $90.82 per share with a market capitalization of $164.71 billion.

Invesco Growth and Income Fund stated the following regarding The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in its Q2 2024 investor letter:

"Stock selection in the industrials and health care sectors detracted from relative performance during the quarter. Selection and an underweight in consumer staples also hurt relative return as the sector was one of just two index sectors with a positive return for the quarter. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS): The company reported a mixed quarter in which earnings exceeded analysts’ estimates, but revenues were weaker than expected. Disney also provided weaker forward guidance due to a slowdown in its theme park business."

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is in 31st position on our list of 31 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 92 hedge fund portfolios held The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) at the end of the second quarter which was 92 in the previous quarter.

