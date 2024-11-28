Why Walmart Inc. (WMT) Stock Is a Buy for the Next 3 Months?

We recently published a list of Top 8 Stocks To Buy In 8 Different Sectors for the Next 3 Months. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) stands against other top stocks to buy in 8 different sectors for the next 3 months.

On November 25, the stock market saw a significant surge, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumping 440 points to a new record close of 44,736.57. The S&P 500 also reached a new high, gaining 0.3% to 5,987.37, while the Russell 2000 index, which focuses on small-cap stocks, hit an all-time high, increasing 1.47% to 2,442.03. The Nasdaq also rose, closing 0.27% higher at 19,054.84. CNBC reported that the market’s strong performance was attributed to President-elect Donald Trump’s nomination of Scott Bessent, the founder of Key Square Group, as Treasury secretary. Investors are optimistic that Bessent, a hedge fund manager, will be supportive of the equity market and help mitigate some of Trump’s protectionist policies, such as his stance on tariffs.

US Stocks Poised for Continued Growth

In an interview with CNBC on November 25, Brian Belski, Chief Investment Officer at BMO Capital Markets, expressed his bullish stance on the US stock market, stating that it remains the best asset in the world. He emphasized that despite the negativity and doubts surrounding the market, his team has consistently maintained a bullish stance since 2009.

Belski pointed out that many investors are too focused on valuation, which he believes is the world’s worst metric for predicting forward performance. Instead, he emphasizes the importance of earnings growth consistency, where the US is expected to outperform other regions.

He also highlighted the potential for catch-up growth in the financial sector, particularly in the areas of scale, asset managers, and discretionary spending. His team’s research suggests that earnings in the US financial sector are massively understated, and he expects a big catch-up trade on the earnings front.

Regarding valuation, Belski dismissed the idea of assigning a specific valuation metric, such as a P/E ratio, as simplistic. Instead, his team uses a macro P/E longer-term trend and a dividend discount model to evaluate the market. He believes the S&P 500 can reach 6,700, driven by US growth and earnings consistency.

Brian Belski has been bullish on small-cap stocks for well over a year and believes small-cap stocks are a good value play. He also implies that small-cap stocks are undervalued, citing various valuation metrics such as price-to-sales, and price-to-book, as well as operating metrics such as return on assets and return on equity. He suggests that these metrics indicate that small-cap stocks are a good value investment opportunity.

