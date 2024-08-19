Why Wacker Neuson's (ETR:WAC) Shaky Earnings Are Just The Beginning Of Its Problems

The subdued market reaction suggests that Wacker Neuson SE's (ETR:WAC) recent earnings didn't contain any surprises. However, we believe that investors should be aware of some underlying factors which may be of concern.

See our latest analysis for Wacker Neuson

The Impact Of Unusual Items On Profit

Importantly, our data indicates that Wacker Neuson's profit received a boost of €12m in unusual items, over the last year. While it's always nice to have higher profit, a large contribution from unusual items sometimes dampens our enthusiasm. When we analysed the vast majority of listed companies worldwide, we found that significant unusual items are often not repeated. And, after all, that's exactly what the accounting terminology implies. Assuming those unusual items don't show up again in the current year, we'd thus expect profit to be weaker next year (in the absence of business growth, that is).

That might leave you wondering what analysts are forecasting in terms of future profitability. Luckily, you can click here to see an interactive graph depicting future profitability, based on their estimates.

Our Take On Wacker Neuson's Profit Performance

Arguably, Wacker Neuson's statutory earnings have been distorted by unusual items boosting profit. Therefore, it seems possible to us that Wacker Neuson's true underlying earnings power is actually less than its statutory profit. But on the bright side, its earnings per share have grown at an extremely impressive rate over the last three years. At the end of the day, it's essential to consider more than just the factors above, if you want to understand the company properly. In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Wacker Neuson and you'll want to know about these.

Today we've zoomed in on a single data point to better understand the nature of Wacker Neuson's profit. But there are plenty of other ways to inform your opinion of a company. For example, many people consider a high return on equity as an indication of favorable business economics, while others like to 'follow the money' and search out stocks that insiders are buying. While it might take a little research on your behalf, you may find this free collection of companies boasting high return on equity, or this list of stocks with significant insider holdings to be useful.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.