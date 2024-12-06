Why Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Among the Best Consistent Dividend Stocks to Invest In Right Now?

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Consistent Dividend Stocks To Invest In Right Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) stands against the other dividend stocks.

Stocks that pay dividends, especially those backed by strong financial health and attractive yields, offer investors a reliable income stream, protection during market declines, and the potential for steady investment growth. This year, investors have faced a dilemma: stick with their current strategies or shift focus toward the leading technology stocks driving much of the market's gains. At the same time, many are considering how best to prepare their portfolios for a potential economic slowdown, given uncertainty about the Federal Reserve's ability to achieve a soft landing. Analysts recommend incorporating dividend stocks into portfolios to better navigate these conditions.

Savita Subramanian, an equity and quant strategist at Bank of America Corp., also advised investors to load up on dividend stocks. Here is what the analyst said:

“You want to be in safe dividends — and I know this is the most boring call of all time, but sometimes boring is good. We believe that we are now in a total return world in which the contribution of dividends to total market returns could be significantly higher than it was in the last decade, a period marked by falling cash yields and lofty price returns. We advise investors to seek out companies with above-market and secure (not stretched) dividend yields.”

Investors have shown growing interest in companies that consistently increase their dividends. This has pushed many firms to prioritize maintaining and growing dividends, even during economic challenges. Such efforts have paid off, as companies with a history of dividend growth have delivered strong long-term returns. A report by Cohen & Steers highlighted this trend, noting that between 2000 and 2010, dividend-paying companies outperformed non-payers by an annual margin of 620 basis points while exhibiting significantly lower risk, as measured by standard deviation. Over a 30-year span ending in 2011, the benefits of dividend-paying firms were even more evident. Among these, companies that initiated or raised dividends within the prior year consistently outperformed both other dividend payers and non-payers, achieving higher returns with reduced volatility.

In addition to offering strong returns, stocks with consistent dividend payouts have become a vital source of personal income. Research from S&P Dow Jones Indices revealed that dividends have steadily grown as a share of personal income over the last four decades. Since Q4 1980, the contribution of dividends to personal income has risen from 2.68% to 7.88% in Q2 2024, while income from interest has declined from 14.58% to 7.61% during the same period. The report also highlighted the impressive growth of dividends among companies in the U.S. Dividend Growers Index. Over the past 15 years, these companies have achieved an average annual dividend growth rate of 13.71%, significantly outpacing the 2.21% average annual growth rate of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) over the same period.

