Why Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Among the Best Consistent Dividend Stocks to Invest In Right Now?
In This Article:
We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Consistent Dividend Stocks To Invest In Right Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) stands against the other dividend stocks.
Stocks that pay dividends, especially those backed by strong financial health and attractive yields, offer investors a reliable income stream, protection during market declines, and the potential for steady investment growth. This year, investors have faced a dilemma: stick with their current strategies or shift focus toward the leading technology stocks driving much of the market's gains. At the same time, many are considering how best to prepare their portfolios for a potential economic slowdown, given uncertainty about the Federal Reserve's ability to achieve a soft landing. Analysts recommend incorporating dividend stocks into portfolios to better navigate these conditions.
Also read:
8 Magnificent Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now
Savita Subramanian, an equity and quant strategist at Bank of America Corp., also advised investors to load up on dividend stocks. Here is what the analyst said:
“You want to be in safe dividends — and I know this is the most boring call of all time, but sometimes boring is good. We believe that we are now in a total return world in which the contribution of dividends to total market returns could be significantly higher than it was in the last decade, a period marked by falling cash yields and lofty price returns. We advise investors to seek out companies with above-market and secure (not stretched) dividend yields.”
Investors have shown growing interest in companies that consistently increase their dividends. This has pushed many firms to prioritize maintaining and growing dividends, even during economic challenges. Such efforts have paid off, as companies with a history of dividend growth have delivered strong long-term returns. A report by Cohen & Steers highlighted this trend, noting that between 2000 and 2010, dividend-paying companies outperformed non-payers by an annual margin of 620 basis points while exhibiting significantly lower risk, as measured by standard deviation. Over a 30-year span ending in 2011, the benefits of dividend-paying firms were even more evident. Among these, companies that initiated or raised dividends within the prior year consistently outperformed both other dividend payers and non-payers, achieving higher returns with reduced volatility.
In addition to offering strong returns, stocks with consistent dividend payouts have become a vital source of personal income. Research from S&P Dow Jones Indices revealed that dividends have steadily grown as a share of personal income over the last four decades. Since Q4 1980, the contribution of dividends to personal income has risen from 2.68% to 7.88% in Q2 2024, while income from interest has declined from 14.58% to 7.61% during the same period. The report also highlighted the impressive growth of dividends among companies in the U.S. Dividend Growers Index. Over the past 15 years, these companies have achieved an average annual dividend growth rate of 13.71%, significantly outpacing the 2.21% average annual growth rate of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) over the same period.
Dividend stocks are bound to regain their prominence, even though the tech sector has been dominating the spotlight lately. In view of this, we will discuss some of the best consistent dividend stocks to buy.
Our Methodology:
We compiled this list by examining Insider Monkey's Q3 2024 database and identifying companies that have consistently increased their dividends for a minimum of 15 consecutive years. From this pool, we specifically chose stocks with dividend yields of at least 1% as of December 4. The stocks are ranked in ascending order of the number of hedge funds having stakes in them as of Q3 2024.
Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points. (see more details here).
A smiling customer receiving customer contact center solutions on their smartphone.
Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 57
Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is a New York-based telecommunications company that offers services in communications, technology, information, and entertainment. In the third quarter of 2024, the company reported revenue of $33.3 billion, which fell slightly by 0.02% from the same period last year. Its total wireless revenue came in at $19.8 billion, which showed a 2.7% growth on a YoY basis. The company recorded 389,000 total broadband net additions, marking the ninth straight quarter with over 375,000 net additions in broadband.
Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)'s pursuit of acquiring Frontier aligns with its goal of strengthening its presence in the expanding fiber-optic internet market. The increasing demand for high-speed internet, fueled by data-intensive activities such as video conferencing and streaming, supports this strategic move. A key benefit of the acquisition would be the expansion of Verizon’s fiber network, as Frontier’s fiber-optic services span 25 states, potentially extending the company's reach to 31 states. The stock has delivered a 9.3% return year-to-date.
Third Point Management also highlighted the company’s acquisition in its Q3 2024 investor letter. Here is what the firm said:
“While some economic activity has been showing signs of slowing, the defensive composition of the current high yield market with a high mix of higher quality credit and short duration has let the rates tailwind overwhelm such concerns. The lowest quality sectors of the market have performed best, fueled by both soft/no landing expectations, as well as two positive events in the beleaguered telecom space. Telecom/cable have been poor performers year to date due to overhang from the growth of FWA (aka “wireless cable”) and increased fiber building, however the sector re-rated materially on two deals. Second, Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) announced a deal to acquire Frontier Communications (FYBR), a transaction which the fund benefited from by virtue of its investment in FYBR debt. This transaction, aimed at increasing’s VZ fiber footprint, has led to broad revaluation of fiber retail networks that we think is appropriate. While we continue to expect to see FWA rapidly erode non-upgraded cable and especially copper’s share of the low-end broadband market, the VZ deal underscores the value of the higher end footprint.”
Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has established itself as a reliable dividend stock, increasing its payouts annually for 18 consecutive years. So far this year, the company has generated $26.5 billion in operating cash flow, with free cash flow reaching $14.5 billion. It offers a quarterly dividend of $0.6775 per share, resulting in a compelling dividend yield of 6.37%, as of December 4.
Of the 900 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey at the end of Q3 2024, 57 funds owned stakes in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), compared with 67 in the previous quarter. These stakes are worth over $3.2 billion in total.
Overall VZ ranks 4th on our list of the best consistent dividend stocks to invest in right now. While we acknowledge the potential of VZ as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that some AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than VZ but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
READ NEXT: 8 Best Wide Moat Stocks to Buy Now and 30 Most Important AI Stocks According to BlackRock.
Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.