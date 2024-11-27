Why Is Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN) Among the Semiconductor Penny Stocks To Invest In Right Now?

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Semiconductor Penny Stocks To Invest In Right Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) stands against the other semiconductor penny stocks.

With the age of artificial intelligence having made an indelible mark on the stock market, semiconductor stocks have been thrust into the spotlight. While it's typically the stocks at the top of the semiconductor food chain, such as the AI GPU designer whose shares are up 740% since ChatGPT was made public or the Taiwanese contract chip manufacturer responsible for making AI GPUs or processors for Apple, that catch the media and public attention, the semiconductor industry is made of a plethora of other firms as well.

Broadly speaking, the semiconductor industry comprises firms upstream and downstream of the chip supply chain. Starting from the former category, these semiconductor stocks start from those that provide design intellectual properties and hardware used to manufacture chips. Moving further downstream, semiconductor fabrication firms such as the Taiwanese firm whose American Depository Receipts (ADRs) have gained 133% since ChatGPT's public unveiling started to play a role. Finally, the downstream chip supply chain is made of designers who sell the products and others who assemble chips into the hardware needed for their proper functioning.

To invest in semiconductor stocks, an investor needs to know which supply chain category a stock belongs to. This is because industry dynamics often have a varying effect on stocks at different rungs of the supply chain. Additionally, when we talk about downstream stocks, then the markets that they cater to also play a role in the share price performance.

Stocks that are upstream are affected by broader industry trends and find it difficult to benefit from sector-specific tailwinds such as artificial intelligence. As an illustration, consider the performance of three upstream semiconductor stocks. The first stock ranks 7th on the list of 15 AI stocks shaping Wall Street, the second is 19th on Goldman Sachs' list of top growth investors, while the third ranked 12th and was losing popularity among institutional investors according to Bank of America. The first two stocks are up 16% and 4% over the past twelve months while the third is up by a more modest 1%. Compared to the Philadelphia semiconductor stock index, a widely followed industry benchmark that has gained 32.2% over the same period, all three semiconductor stocks have underperformed.

Story Continues