Why Trump saving TikTok isn't so legally simple

President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly mulling unconventional ways to save TikTok from an impending US ban, including an executive order that would push out enforcement of the new law by months.

But doing so could mean contravening federal law, heightening the danger that such a rescue could face serious legal hurdles.

An executive order offers Trump only a "narrow chance" of securing TikTok’s survival, said constitutional scholar and Kent Law School professor Mark Rosen. "Under current Supreme Court precedent, an executive order is on very shaky ground."

The Supreme Court is set to rule on TikTok’s future in the US by Jan. 19.

The executive order being considered by Trump, as reported first by the Washington Post and confirmed by other media outlets, would suspend enforcement of the TikTok law for 60 to 90 days.

It is scheduled to take effect this Sunday unless the Supreme Court overturns it before then. Chinese parent ByteDance can also stop the ban from taking effect by selling TikTok’s US operations to an owner not controlled by a foreign adversary.

Donald Trump is reportedly considering an executive order giving TikTok more time to survive in the US. (AP photo/Evan Vucci) · ASSOCIATED PRESS

Trump, who on the campaign trail suggested in a social media post that he would "save TikTok," has asked the Supreme Court to suspend the divest-or-be-banned deadline and consider his preference for a "negotiated resolution" — given that, as president, he will be responsible for national security. Trump takes office on Jan. 20.

The main precedent that makes a Trump executive order an unreliable safe haven for TikTok comes from a limitation on presidential power established in the landmark 1952 Supreme Court case titled Youngstown Sheet & Tube Co. v. Sawyer.

In that case, the court struck down an executive order issued by President Harry Truman directing the US Commerce Department to take over the nation’s steel mills.

Truman’s order purported to keep a labor strike from threatening US steel protection during the Korean War.

Despite that claim, the court ruled the president lacked the power to overtake private property, even during a time of war.

Subsequent courts have been reluctant to identify independent, exclusive presidential authority that conflicts with law, Rosen said, because it risks vesting the president with "king-like" power.

In 1952 then-President Harry Truman, speaking from the Oval Room of the White House, announced in a nationwide television-radio broadcast that he ordered immediate government seizure of the nation's steel industry to avert stoppage in steel production. · Bettmann via Getty Images

When an executive order is inconsistent with a law, Rosen explained, it can only withstand a challenge if the law is proven unconstitutional or if the president proves he has separate executive authority to issue it.

Trump, for example, could try to challenge the TikTok law’s constitutionality on grounds not yet decided by the Supreme Court. In its current deliberations, the Supreme Court is considering whether the law violates the First Amendment’s speech protections, an argument made by TikTok and TikTok users.

Story Continues