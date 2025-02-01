Why Trump is going to have a hard time lowering oil prices

Trump promised to slash energy prices on the campaign trail. Montinique Monroe/Getty Images

Trump probably can't lower oil prices and boost crude production as much as he wants.

Oil firms appear reluctant to flood the market with supply with prices already in a slump.

Analysts generally expect crude prices to remain steady over the next year.

President Donald Trump has vowed to lower oil prices and unleash a fossil fuel frenzy during his second term, but he likely has very little room to bring crude prices down further.

That's because America's top oil producers may not be willing to scale production as much as the president would like — something that could challenge Trump's plan to spark an oil-drilling boom.

The main culprit standing in Trump's way of his "drill, baby drill" agenda may be the US oil industry itself, which has boomed in recent years and pushed crude production to historic levels.

According to the US Energy Information Administration, the US pumped out an average of 13.4 million barrels of oil a day in 2024, setting a fresh record for the third straight year in a row. Oil prices, meanwhile, have posted slight declines, with Brent crude, the international benchmark, declining 4% in the last year.

While this has turned the US into an energy powerhouse, it's left energy giants feeling reluctant to keep pumping ever more oil into the market as they feel the pressure from sagging oil prices

ExxonMobil, and Chevron, the two largest US oil firms, both reported earnings on Friday, with their CEOs sounding cautious on the outlook for the industry in the coming year.

"As crude prices come down, we expect the industry revenues to go down and profits to go down," ExxonMobile CEO Darren Woods told CNBC Friday morning.

Chevron missed earnings expectations slightly despite scaling its worldwide and US production to new records in 2024. Its annual profit of $17.7 billion marked a 17% decline from 2023. CEO Mike Wirth noted that the company would still be focusing on capital discipline in the coming year.

"In a capital-intensive industry, capital discipline always matters," Chevron CEO Mike Wirth said, speaking to CNBC on Friday.

Oil producers broadly have signaled they aren't looking to ramp up investment in the near future. According to a survey by the Dallas Fed, 43% of oil and gas executives said they planned to decrease or keep their capital expenditures at the same level in 2025.

Meanwhile, 71% of executives said oil production had remained the same or decreased over the fourth quarter compared to the prior quarter, the survey found.

The sentiment could complicate Trump's plan to vastly expand drilling. On the campaign trail, the president promised to slash energy prices in half and signed an executive order on his first day in office declaring a "national energy emergency."

