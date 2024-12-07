Why Is The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Among the Best Bank Stocks to Invest In Now?

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Bank Stocks With High Dividends. In this article, we are going to take a look at where The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) stands against the other bank stocks.

In 2023, the US banking industry took a major hit, as Silicon Valley Bank collapsed, followed by the downfall of two other major banks. It was the biggest shake-up the industry had seen since the 2008 financial crisis. Despite the US banking crisis, the past two years have been the best for banks since before the Great Recession. Shocking, right?

Banking Sector Performance 2023

According to McKinsey, banks made $7 trillion in revenue and $1.1 trillion in net income globally during 2023, with a return on tangible equity of 11.7%. They have also strengthened their capital and liquidity, with capital levels at 12.8% and liquidity at 77.2%, both improving from 2022. In fact, banks earned more profit than any other sector worldwide last year. Right now, 14% of banks are making up 80% of the industry's economic profit, which is a big jump from 11% in 2013. This is nearly five times higher than most other industries, where a few big players usually dominate the performance.

In 2023, global dividends surged to a record $1.66 trillion, marking a 5.0% increase on an underlying basis, according to the Janus Henderson Global Dividend Index. The banking sector played a key role in this growth, delivering record payouts and accounting for half of the global increase in dividends. Higher interest rates allowed many banks to expand their margins, with emerging market banks contributing significantly to this increase – though banks in China didn't join in the dividend boom.

Banking Sector in 2024

The banking sector is anticipated to maintain its strong performance this year, with analysts offering an optimistic outlook. On December 4, 2024, Moody's upgraded the global banking sector from negative to stable. The credit rating giant is positive because G-20 countries are easing up on interest rates and making some monetary adjustments, which should help with the asset quality and liquidity of banks. The economy seems to be stabilizing, and that should help banks recover, especially in terms of deposits. Of course, there are some risks like geopolitical tensions, trade issues, and possible shifts in the US policies under the new president could create uncertainties that might affect the global economy and the banking sector. So, while things are looking better, there is still some uncertainty on the horizon.

