Why the tech industry is cozying up to Trump the second time around

When Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on Monday, some of the biggest names in the tech industry will be cheering on the commander in chief as he returns to the Oval Office.
Amazon (AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos and Meta (META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg will attend the event, according to NBC News. Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook, who has historically had a good relationship with Trump, will also be at the inauguration, the New York Times reported. They’ll be joined by Trump booster and Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. Even TikTok CEO Shou Chew, who is hoping Trump will save the social media platform from being effectively shut down in the US, will be on hand, according to the Wall Street Journal.
But these executives aren't just taking seats at the inauguration, with many tech leaders among the biggest backers of the president-elect since his win in November.
Cook also contributed to Trump’s inauguration, according to Axios, as did Amazon and Meta, with CNBC reporting on contributions from Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT).
None of this would be particularly out of the ordinary during most inaugural funding announcements.
After all, tech companies and executives also donated to Biden’s inaugural committee.
But Trump has publicly sparred with a number of tech leaders in the past, including Bezos and Zuckerberg, even going as far as threatening to jail the latter.
"It speaks to two things," Deepwater Asset Management managing partner Gene Munster told Yahoo Finance.
"No. 1 is that tech companies have understood over the past five years that Washington is a bigger X factor in their future, and so there's just a natural willingness to work more closely with the administration.
“The second is Trump values loyalty, and one way that people kind of express loyalty to him is to give money. And so, for him to take you seriously, you have to get to pay to play.”
Tech’s testy relationship with Trump
Bezos and Zuckerberg may have the most to gain by turning around their relationships with Trump. Bezos had a tumultuous relationship with the president-elect during his first term due to the fact that the Amazon chairman also owns the Washington Post.
Trump regularly sparred with Bezos online, tying the Post’s coverage of him to Bezos himself.
In the lead-up to the election, Bezos made a move to prevent the Post’s editorial board from backing Vice President Kamala Harris for president.
In defending the decision, Bezos said endorsements create a perception of bias. (Though the paper said at the time it would continue to endorse candidates in local races.)
Hundreds of thousands of Post subscribers canceled their subscriptions following Bezos’s decision.
Bezos runs SpaceX rival Blue Origin, and getting on Trump’s good side could mean better opportunities to win government contracts in the years ahead. That’ll be especially important for the company at a time when SpaceX CEO Musk has the president-elect’s ear.
Zuckerberg has been on Trump’s bad side for years. Trump called out Zuckerberg during his first term, claiming the Meta CEO was purposely silencing conservative voices on his platforms. Things got worse from there when Zuckerberg suspended Trump’s Facebook account following the Jan. 6, 2020, attack on the Capitol.
As Trump looked more like he would win the election, Zuckerberg had been transforming himself and his company to win over the president-elect. The CEO has made controversial moves, including killing off its fact-checking program in favor of a community notes style of fact-checking similar to that found on X. Zuckerberg also put an end to the company’s diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts, joining a chorus of executives taking similar actions.
Tech goes all in on Trump
Bezos and Zuckerberg may be the most noteworthy executives to back Trump, thanks to their prior run-ins, but they aren’t the only ones. And political donations certainly aren’t out of the realm of the ordinary for American companies.
“All of these executives support whoever is president with monetary donations,” Zeus Kerravala, founder and principal analyst at ZK Research, told Yahoo Finance. “However, this administration will be pro-business and these current executives making big donations are ensuring that they have a voice at the table when policies are being made.”
That includes AI companies like OpenAI, which also donated to Trump’s inauguration effort. The AI industry is rapidly evolving, and tech firms are eager to have Trump’s ear to ensure they have input when it comes to any potential future AI regulations.
It won’t hurt for Altman to get off on the right foot with Trump, either. Especially since Musk, who is trying to dismantle OpenAI, is already so close to the future president. Apple's Cook, meanwhile, would have the president’s ear to discuss the potential for tariffs and their impact on Apple’s revenue, not to mention the company’s ongoing antitrust issues.
Microsoft and Google, for their part, could benefit from being in Trump’s good graces at a time when the companies are facing increased scrutiny around mergers and acquisitions. Like Apple, the firms could also seek out assistance when it comes to antitrust matters.
Now tech leaders will need to continue working to ensure their efforts to woo Trump pay off or risk their plans going up in smoke.
“This is just a reality of navigating the world that's become more political,” Munster added.
