Why Texas Pacific Land (TPL) is Skyrocketing So Far In 2025?

The oil & gas sector has been quite bullish over the past few months as Trump won the election. Some stocks have gained significantly after he entered office.

The Stargate announcement has also driven bullish sentiment as the AI data center expansion will drive significant energy demand. They require 24/7 reliable energy sources and data centers alone are expected to consume 500 Twh globally in 2025. This is up 11% from 2024.

Plus, cold U.S. winters and European export demand have lifted natural gas prices from historic lows, and LNG companies have been gaining traction as global gas trade expands.

Trump’s executive orders have also reversed clean energy mandates, so many investors see this as a good sign that things will go well for oil & gas stocks for the next four years. It’s worth looking into the ones that have gained the most, as these companies are the ones spearheading the sector.

Why Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL) is Skyrocketing So Far In 2025?

Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders In Q3 2024: 20

Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL) owns 880,000 acres in the Permian Basin. It generates revenue through oil and gas royalties. It’s also involved in water services and land leases.

The stock has surged significantly this year. This is mainly due to a 29% YoY increase in Q3 2024 oil and gas royalty production. Plus, it did a 37% dividend hike to $6.40 annually.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. (NYSE:TPL) joined the S&P 500 (replacing Marathon Oil).

Recent filings show aggressive expansion into non-oil revenue streams. This includes solar, wind, and data center leases, while its water segment grew revenue to $28.2 million due to a 27.6% increase in volume.

