Why Tamboran Resources (TBN) Is Among the Best Australian Stocks to Buy Now?

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Australian Stocks to Buy Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Tamboran Resources Corporation (NYSE:TBN) stands against other best Australian stock to buy now.

According to a report by Vanguard published on January 24, Australia’s economy is expected to experience a gradual recovery in 2025, following its slowest growth in 32 years in 2024. The report forecasts an economic growth of 2% year over year by the end of 2025, with trimmed mean inflation, a core measure that excludes items at the extremes, expected to reach 2.5% year over year. However, the report notes that low productivity growth and higher unit labor costs will keep core inflation from falling sustainably to the midpoint of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) 2%–3% target range until later in 2025.

The RBA has left its policy rate target unchanged at 4.35% since December 10, but has softened its language around future policy decisions, noting that it is “gaining some confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward the target.” Despite this, Vanguard expects the RBA to remain patient and not initiate rate cuts until the second quarter of 2025, due to a tight labor market.

In an interview on January 19, Lochlan Halloway, Market Strategist at Morningstar Australia, pointed out that the premium to fair value of large-cap stocks in the Australian market is abnormally high, trading at around 20% above fair value. According to Halloway, this is a concern as 20 companies account for about 60% of the ASX 100.

In terms of value opportunities, Halloway identified the energy sector, particularly companies that are trading at significant discounts to their fair value. He also noted that small-cap companies, which were largely left behind in the market rally may offer value, although investors need to be judicious in selecting quality companies. Additionally, sectors such as consumer defensives appear close to fair value or even cheap.

As the Australian economy gradually recovers in 2025, opportunities lie in undervalued sectors such as energy and consumer defensives, as well as among small-cap companies that have yet to catch up with the broader market rally.

Why Tamboran Resources Corporation (TBN) Is the Best Australian Stock to Buy Now?

Our Methodology

To compile our list of the 10 best Australian stocks to buy now, we used Finviz and Yahoo stock screeners to identify Australian companies. We then used Insider Monkey’s Hedge Fund database to rank 10 stocks according to the largest number of hedge fund holders, as of Q3 2024. The list is sorted in ascending order of hedge fund sentiment.

