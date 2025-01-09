Here’s Why TAL Education Group (TAL) Skyrocketed Today

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Firms, Predominantly Gold Miners, Lead Wednesday Rally. In this article, we are going to take a look at where TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) stands against the other stocks.

Ten companies--predominantly gold miners--led Wednesday's rally on Wall Street, despite the latter's main indices closing mixed.

The Dow Jones eked out a 0.25 percent gain, while the S&P's main index inched up 0.16 percent. Nasdaq bucked counterparts, dipping by 0.06 percent.

We considered only the stocks with at least $2 billion in market capitalization and $5 million in daily trading volume to come up with Wednesday's top advancers.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) saw its share prices grow by 5.42 percent to end at $9.53 apiece after its subsidiary Think Academy unveiled a new innovative AI-powered tablet called Thinkpal at the Consumer Electronics Show 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

According to TAL Education, the new product offers a “Genius Tutor,” an AI-powered system that transforms learning into an interactive and engaging experience.

Built on the Microsoft Azure OpenAI GPT-4o model, GeniusTutor provides real-time guidance and feedback, empowering students to conquer complex math problems through logic-driven, step-by-step explanations, master writing with interactive prompts and instant feedback that build confidence and creativity, and enhance vocabulary and reading skills with innovative tools like “Point-and-Discover.”

The Point-and-Discover feature allows children to point to words in a physical book, and be recognized by the tablet's camera which will instantly provide explanations with guided reading exercises.

