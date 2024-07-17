Here’s Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Continued its Revenue Growth

Wedgewood Partners, an investment management company, released its second-quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, Wedgewood Composite’s net return was 3.7% compared to the Standard & Poor’s 4.3%, the Russell 1000 Growth Index’s 8.3%, and the Russell 1000 Value Index’s -2.2% return for the same period. Year to date the composite returned 15.7% compared to the 15.3%, 20.7%, and 6.6% returns for the indexes, respectively. In addition, you can check the fund's top 5 holdings to know its best picks in 2024.

Wedgewood Partners highlighted stocks like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM), in the second quarter 2024 investor letter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM), with a market capitalization of $839.31 billion, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The one-month return of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) was 3.53%, and its shares gained 80.52% of their value over the last 52 weeks. On July 16, 2024, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) stock closed at $186.04 per share.

Wedgewood Partners stated the following regarding Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in its Q2 2024 investor letter:

"Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) was a top contributor to performance during the quarter. The Company’s revenue growth continued to accelerate due to the rollout of its leading-edge N3 manufacturing node along with strong demand for chips used in artificial intelligence applications. Unlike in traditional CPUs, the Company has blue-chip customers, monopoly market share for manufacturing AI chips, such as GPUs. The Company's aggressive investment in capital equipment several years ago should continue to pay off as fabless chip designers proliferate and require a manufacturing partner to shoulder capex risk. The Company’s continued aggressive investment and deployment in semiconductor manufacturing equipment is not an easily replicable competitive advantage."

