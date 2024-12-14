Why T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) Is Among the Best Asset Management Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds?

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Asset Management Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. In this article, we are going to take a look at where T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) stands against the other best asset management stocks to buy according to hedge funds.

It will go down in history as one of the best years for companies engaged in asset management. Their stocks are up by double-digit percentage points in response to one of the best investment environments. Central bank's push for lower interest rates has bolstered investor sentiments and contributed to the market rally.

In return, asset management companies have enjoyed significant capital inflows and increased fee generation. Similarly, the companies have rewarded investors with buybacks and high dividend yields.

Due to strong market performance and healthier net flows, the value of assets under management (AUM) reached a record $132 trillion as of June 2024. Amid the significant net inflows, a global report by PricewaterhouseCoopers indicates asset management firms that deliver returns on both social and financial fronts stand to be clear winners.

“While financial return will always be important, increasingly investors are deciding that social return is just as important. What we’re seeing is asset and wealth management firms that deliver standout returns on both the social and financial fronts will be the clear winners over the coming decade — magnets for investment and able to sustain superior returns for shareholders and partners.”

The report also indicates that the asset management industry is poised to grow by up to 5.6% per annum to US$147.4 trillion by 2025. The growth is poised to come as the industry undergoes a substantial shift in managing investments. Technological advancements, changing investor preferences, and increased focus on sustainability should significantly impact growth rates.

In response to changing investor preferences, asset managers are increasingly coming up with customized investment products. Asset management product customization also seeks to align with specific financial goals, risk tolerance, and values.

Matt Ford, Co-founder and CEO at Sidekick explains: "We expect the shift to a more client-centric approach in the asset management industry to continue in 2025 and beyond, as high net worth and mass affluent individuals increasingly demand more than off-the-shelf products."

Advancements in technology are also enabling the customization drive. Asset managers increasingly use artificial intelligence and machine learning to source wider information. In return, they can invest much earlier in successful companies and leave companies or investments facing challenges.

