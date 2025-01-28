Why AT&T Inc. (T) Surged on Monday

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Firms Post Impressive Gains on Monday. In this article, we are going to take a look at where AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) stands against the other stocks.

Wall Street ended the first trading day of the week on a mixed note, with the Dow Jones the sole gainer, up 0.65 percent.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both fell by a whopping 1.46 percent and 3.07 percent, respectively, over fears that China is overtaking the US in innovations in the Artificial Intelligence industry, dampening confidence at a time when the world’s largest economy is bolstering investments in the sector.

Meanwhile, ten companies under mixed sectors ended the day stronger. In this article, we will take a look at which of the 10 companies posted impressive gains during a broader market pessimism and look at the reasons behind their rally.

Monday’s top advancers only considered the stocks with at least $2 billion in market capitalization and $5 million in daily trading volume.

A person in the field using their smartphone to connect to wireless communication services.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Shares of AT&T Inc. surged by 6.27 percent on Monday as investors cheered news of an impressive earnings performance in the fourth quarter of the year.

On Monday, AT&T said its net income jumped 70 percent to $4.41 billion year-on-year, beating analysts' estimates of $3.38 billion.

During the past quarter, AT&T also added 482,000 postpaid customers and 307,000 net subscribers for its fiber internet service.

”The strong results this quarter are the result of a four-plus-year period of hard work and consistent execution by our teams, which has positioned us well for a new era of growth," said AT&T CEO John Stankey.

For 2025, the company expects a low-single-digit growth in revenues along with adjusted EBITDA of at least 3 percent.

Overall T ranks 2nd on our list of Monday's top advancers. While we acknowledge the potential of T as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than T but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

READ NEXT: 20 Best AI Stock To Buy Now and Complete List of All AI Companies Under $2 Billion Market Cap.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.