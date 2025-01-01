Why Is Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) Among the Best Multibagger Stocks to Buy Right Now?

We recently compiled a list of the 12 Best Multibagger Stocks to Buy Right Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) stands against the other multibagger stocks.

The US equities continued their upward movement in 2024 and fueled the S&P 500 to record highs. Much of this optimism in the broader market was backed by the strong US economy and the Federal Reserve’s stance to cut interest rates. As per PBS News, 2024 saw several familiar winners, like big technology stocks. These stocks got even bigger due to continuous increases in their stock prices. Apart from certain tech giants, strong momentum was also seen in Bitcoin, gold, and other investments.

Performance of US Equity Markets in 2024- A Recap

Ameriprise Financial reported that 2024 had a strong start, with the S&P 500 Index concluding the Q1 on a high note due to a healthy US economic backdrop, moderating inflation, improvement in profit conditions, and anticipations of rate cuts from the US Fed.

The strong growth momentum continued in Q2 as the S&P 500 Index saw its strongest three-quarter run since mid-2021. Ameriprise Financial highlighted that an AI boom again drove healthy gains throughout IT and communication services. However, increased rates and a pause by the US Fed capped broader market gains. In September, the US Fed reduced its policy rate for the first time since 2020, concluding its aggressive rate-hiking cycle to control inflation. Therefore, it began a new monetary policy stance that supported economic growth and the labor market. Additionally, since the election, investors’ confidence has been further boosted towards risky assets, including equities.

What to Expect in 2025?

For the S&P 500, J.P. Morgan Research projects a price target of 6,500 next year, with EPS of $270. The US is expected to remain a global growth engine with the expansionary business cycle, healthy labor market, broadening of AI-associated capital spending, and the prospect of strong capital markets and dealmaking activity.

Furthermore, BlackRock sees several factors expected to support stocks in 2025. The decisive election result removed key uncertainty hanging over the broader US market. The rally that was seen after the results might continue into the start of 2025 primarily because of prospects of tax cuts and deregulation throughout key industries. While the impact of some policies remains uncertain, history has a long-term record of positive returns in 1st year of a Presidential term. The firm also believes that earnings and valuations hint at healthy potential for a continued broadening of the market. Its analysis of the S&P 500 data reflects that earnings for Mag 7 stocks outperformed the broader market by 37% in 2023. This earnings gap was narrowed across 2024. Now, it expects it to decline to 7.5% in 2025.

