Why support for a British smartphone ban could go viral

The Prime Minister has already called for classrooms to be phone-free - DARREN STAPLES/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Rishi Sunak’s iPhone buzzes in his pocket. Acting exasperated, the Prime Minister retrieves his handset for a third time, before continuing on his monologue justifying a ban on smartphones in schools.

Sunak’s performance in the video promoting powers for headteachers to ban phones from classrooms left a lot to be desired – one social media post described it as “GCSE drama”.

Undeterred, the Prime Minister is now preparing for the next act in his showdown over smartphones.

Advisers in No 10, under deputy chief of staff Will Tanner, and officials in Michelle Donelan’s Department for Science, Innovation and Technology have been scrambling to pull together new measures that will make it harder for teens to binge on smartphone content or access inappropriate posts on social media.

At the centrepiece of this crackdown are proposals to ban the sale of smartphones to under-16s in an effort to stop young children accessing social media.

Grassroots activists have cheered the plans. Arabella Skinner, director of the Safescreens Campaign, has called for “at a minimum, all sales, supply and marketing of unrestricted smartphones and applications [to] be prohibited until children reach the end of Key Stage 4”, which is when they are 16.

However, some within the technology and telecommunications sector see the crackdown as a cynical attempt to win votes.

Talk of a smartphone ban is “pure electioneering” from a government with “less life left than an 18-year-old’s smartphone battery”, according to one industry executive.

The issue is enjoying a surge of popular support.

Tens of thousands of parents have launched a viral crusade against phones as part of the Smartphone Free Childhood movement.

Esther Ghey, the mother of murdered teen Brianna, has advocated passionately to government ministers for further controls that would make it harder for young teenagers to access harmful websites and called for phones to be made “child-safe”.

Politicians have latched on to a new book by US academic Jonathan Haidt, The Anxious Generation, which blames a teen mental health crisis over the last decade on the rise of touchscreen phones and big tech – leaving children addicted to endless scrolling and trapped in rabbit holes of depressing content.

Conservative MP Miriam Cates has led the charge in Parliament to get smartphones out of children’s hands. “No sane society can let this continue,” she said in January.

The Online Safety Act, the Conservatives’ flagship internet regulation, is only months old.

However, officials have been seriously considering new measures that could appease parents and tighten the screws on technology companies that have failed to stop millions of children, even those as young as three, from using their apps.

The first step is expected to be a consultation that will ask parents, campaigners and industry to consider measures such as a ban on smartphone sales for under-16s and whether social media access should require parental permission. It will also ask whether younger teens should be able to access the apps at all.

Private talks and backchannel discussions have been underway with technology giants and industry experts to scope out what can be done.

Industry body TechUK, which includes Facebook, Apple and Samsung among its members, has been holding talks on a voluntary charter to address the Government’s concerns, but the wording has not yet been agreed.

While most companies have remained publicly silent, The Telegraph understands the Government’s proposals have been met with resistance. More dramatic suggestions could be dropped or watered down.

A government spokesman said: “We do not comment on speculation. Our commitment to making the UK the safest place to be a child online is unwavering, as evidenced by our landmark Online Safety Act.”

A source insisted the Government would not “shy away” from tackling big tech to protect children.

It is understood that the proposal to ban under-16s buying their own smartphone will be included in the final consultation, but industry sources argue it will have negligible impact. Most children get their first phone from their parents and telephone contracts already cannot be taken out by under-18s.

A restriction on sales would also frustrate the telecommunications sector and phone-makers, with insiders fearing they will face the cost of enforcing new rules that they see as addressing the failings of Facebook and Instagram.

The Government also wants to consult on the appropriate age for when children should “access” social media, potentially shifting it from 13 to 16 – a source said the word “ban” would almost certainly not feature in the Government’s language.

Right now, the minimum age for many social media apps is typically 13. WhatsApp recently reduced its minimum age from 16 to 13 in the UK, to the anger of some government officials who were blindsided by the decision.

Another option being looked at is introducing systems that would require parental approval for children to download social media apps. Similar rules have come into force in Florida under Republican governor Ron DeSantis.

Meta, which allows children as young as 13 on most of its apps, has told US politicians it would support a similar country-wide law requiring parental permission to access social media – provided it was the responsibility of app store operators such as Apple and Google to enforce it.

Arturo Bejar, a former Facebook executive who has spoken out about the tech giant’s attitude to online safety, is supportive of parental consent when children set up accounts but said the push “does not address the fundamental issues” that there are self-harm posts, sexual content and stalkers online.

More eye-catching measures to address this issue have been put to industry but are expected to be dropped after blowback from US tech giants.

One suggestion that was “floated and shot down” was that parents could get alerts if their child searches for dangerous or violent posts on social media.

There were fears such alerts could open an ethical minefield, even if it were technically feasible, such as who sets the alerts and whether it would infringe a child’s right to privacy.

More broadly, the Government plans to ask whether parental safety tools that already exist on phones and apps – which can be used to set screen time limits or block individual apps on children’s phones – could be made clearer.

There are suggestions they could be standardised across different apps and devices. Ministers are also seeking better evidence about the anecdotal harms caused by social media and phones.

Although much of the technology sector is twitchy about the prospect of more regulation, Helen Burrows, policy director at telecoms giant BT, told The Telegraph that if the “current regulation to protect children isn’t working, perhaps a clearer age boundary around [social media] access is needed and a government consultation would be the best route”.

Surprisingly, some of the Government’s proposals have met with reticence from online safety activists, who fear the measures could miss the mark.

The Molly Rose Foundation, the charity set up by Ian Russell – the father of the teen who died after being exposed to self-harm on social media – has questioned whether the excessively intrusive measures could cause friction between parents and children. Andy Burrows, a spokesman for the charity, has called the proposals “bad and reactionary”.

Sir Peter Wanless, chief executive of the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, wrote in The Times that blocking teens from the internet could lead to “increased secrecy”.

The Government’s sudden attack on phones comes mere months after the Online Safety Bill passed into law. The bill gives Ofcom the power to levy billions of pounds in fines for failures by tech giants.

Next month, Ofcom plans to launch its own children’s code of practice, which will mandate that tech companies ensure children have safer online experiences and ensure they are protected from self-harm and pornography.

Baroness Beeban Kidron, one of the most vocal proponents of the Online Safety Act, says she is “absolutely with people who say children do not need smartphones in primary school”, adding “the parents are right, the parents have been let down”.

Recent figures from Ofcom, the telecoms regulator, have only added fuel to the fire. Survey data showed a quarter of three-to-four-year olds now own their own smartphone, while 51pc of under-13s use some form of social media – despite being technically barred from the apps – suggesting whatever age checks are in place are simply not working.

While the crackdown has vocal supporters, public opinion is fickle. For instance, a third of parents told Ofcom they would allow their children access to a social media app before its recommended age. A YouGov survey suggested Britons were broadly split when it came to banning under-16s from phones – with 36pc in favour and 38pc against.

A government source insists there is currently a moment to have “a really open conversation… a space to inform future political thinking”.

Ultimately, the outcome of that conversation could be acted on by Labour rather than the Conservatives. The opposition party is on track to win power in the upcoming election and has also backed calls for more action.

A Labour spokesman said: “The Government has delayed releasing any further details on social media or smartphone bans since last year. We will look at any proposals aimed at keeping children safe online.”

Whoever ends up in power, the smartphone backlash is going nowhere.

