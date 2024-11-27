Insider Monkey

Why Is Structure Therapeutics Inc. (GPCR) Among the Best Up and Coming Stocks to Buy According to Analysts?

Maham Fatima
9 min read

In This Article:

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Up and Coming Stocks To Buy According to Analysts. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) stands against the other up and coming stocks.

Donald Trump's victory in the recent presidential election is expected to encourage companies that have been hesitant to pursue IPOs in 2025, capitalizing on the positive market reaction and anticipated deregulation. Following the election, the Russell 2000 Index rose to near a three-year high, while the S&P 500 reached record levels, creating a favorable environment for risk-taking among investors. Nearly $40 billion has been raised through IPOs this year, marking a 64% increase from 2023, although still below pre-pandemic averages. The pro-cryptocurrency stance of Trump may also influence the market, with expectations of increased activity in crypto-related IPOs if regulatory conditions improve. While an immediate surge in IPOs is unlikely due to a limited number of companies ready to file, there is optimism for a larger set of IPOs next year as companies seek to raise capital and insiders look for liquidity.

Generally, there's also a noticeable disconnect between the tech IPO market and the broader IPO landscape, with many firms opting to remain private longer due to the growth of private credit as an alternative funding source. However, optimism exists that public markets will regain attractiveness as valuations rise and investor demand for public offerings increases. On October 24, Ashley MacNeill of Vista Equity Partners appeared on CNBC to shed light on the then-current stagnant state of the IPO market. We covered this in detail in our 10 Best IPO Stocks To Buy Heading into 2025 article, here's an excerpt from it:

“MacNeill emphasized that for the IPO asset class to function effectively, 3 key conditions must align: a stable macroeconomic environment, investor willingness to deploy capital, and companies’ ability to communicate their earnings forecasts...

and

Recommended Stories