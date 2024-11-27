Why Is Structure Therapeutics Inc. (GPCR) Among the Best Up and Coming Stocks to Buy According to Analysts?

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Up and Coming Stocks To Buy According to Analysts. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) stands against the other up and coming stocks.

Donald Trump's victory in the recent presidential election is expected to encourage companies that have been hesitant to pursue IPOs in 2025, capitalizing on the positive market reaction and anticipated deregulation. Following the election, the Russell 2000 Index rose to near a three-year high, while the S&P 500 reached record levels, creating a favorable environment for risk-taking among investors. Nearly $40 billion has been raised through IPOs this year, marking a 64% increase from 2023, although still below pre-pandemic averages. The pro-cryptocurrency stance of Trump may also influence the market, with expectations of increased activity in crypto-related IPOs if regulatory conditions improve. While an immediate surge in IPOs is unlikely due to a limited number of companies ready to file, there is optimism for a larger set of IPOs next year as companies seek to raise capital and insiders look for liquidity.

Generally, there's also a noticeable disconnect between the tech IPO market and the broader IPO landscape, with many firms opting to remain private longer due to the growth of private credit as an alternative funding source. However, optimism exists that public markets will regain attractiveness as valuations rise and investor demand for public offerings increases. On October 24, Ashley MacNeill of Vista Equity Partners appeared on CNBC to shed light on the then-current stagnant state of the IPO market. We covered this in detail in our 10 Best IPO Stocks To Buy Heading into 2025 article, here's an excerpt from it:

“MacNeill emphasized that for the IPO asset class to function effectively, 3 key conditions must align: a stable macroeconomic environment, investor willingness to deploy capital, and companies’ ability to communicate their earnings forecasts...

Additionally, expectations for M&A activity are on the rise, fueled by renewed investor eagerness. Mitch Berlin, vice chair of strategy and transactions at EY Americas, joined CNBC's 'The Exchange' on November 22 to discuss what he sees for M&A activity in 2025. He noted that while there is a general sense of optimism, it is essential to differentiate between private equity and corporate growth. Berlin anticipates a 16% increase in private equity activity and an 8% increase in corporate transactions, driven largely by pent-up demand and significant capital reserves available for investment. This growth is also influenced by maturing assets that private equity firms are eager to leverage.

Looking ahead, Berlin speculated on potential headlines for early 2025, predicting larger deals primarily within the tech sector, fueled by advancements in AI. He also highlighted the continued importance of oil and gas in M&A, albeit from a value rather than volume perspective. Life sciences companies are expected to utilize their cash-rich balance sheets to make strategic acquisitions aimed at replenishing their research and development pipelines. Furthermore, he expressed optimism that regulatory hurdles from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and Department of Justice (DOJ) would become less of a barrier, allowing for smoother deal approvals.

Addressing concerns about interest rates, Berlin reassured that the current environment would not hinder deal-making. He expects interest rates to decrease further in 2025, which could stimulate more activity. Many deals are being funded through cash on hand, and private credit continues to be a significant source of financing, with three-quarters of deals this year being supported by such credit.

Berlin's insights reflect a robust outlook for both private equity and corporate M&A activity as firms adapt to changing market conditions. As firms adapt to the changing market, investors should stay alert for new opportunities. With an anticipated strong IPO market in 2025, this context sets the stage for our upcoming list of the 10 best up-and-coming stocks to buy according to analysts.

Methodology

We used the Finviz stock screener to compile an initial list of 30 stocks that went public in the last 5 years. We then selected the 10 stocks with high analysts’ upside potential and that were also the most popular among elite hedge funds. The stocks are ranked in ascending order of analysts’ upside potential.

Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Average Upside Potential as of November 26: 145.35%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 40

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for metabolic diseases and obesity. It's advancing its lead product candidate, GSBR-1290, an oral small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist, for the treatment of obesity and type 2 diabetes. It is currently undergoing clinical trials.

The company recently reported strong financial results for the third quarter of 2024. It has a significant amount of cash, around $915 million, which is expected to fund their operations and clinical trials until at least 2027.

A key development is the progress of GSBR-1290. The company is conducting two Phase 2 clinical trials, ACCESS and ACCESS II, to evaluate the effectiveness and optimal dosing of GSBR-1290 in people with obesity. The first patients have already been enrolled in the ACCESS trial, and the company plans to start higher dose groups in the ACCESS II trial by the end of the year. Results from these trials are expected in late 2025.

While Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) has other drug programs in development, GSBR-1290 is currently their most advanced and promising candidate. The company's strong financial position and the progress of GSBR-1290 suggest that it's well-positioned for future success in the biotech industry.

Baron Health Care Fund stated the following regarding Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

“Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to making oral small molecule medicines to target the obesity and diabetes market. Recent share weakness has been due to two large pharmaceutical acquisitions in the space: Roche’s purchase of Carmot and AstraZeneca’s in-licensing of Eccogene’s GLP-1 asset. These developments were followed by updates from Structure that implied it had a promising asset, but it might be inferior to Eli Lilly’s first-in-class product. Shares fell as analysts reduced the probability of success surrounding potential peak sales. We think it is too early to reach a final conclusion on the company’s oral small molecule GLP-1, as these data sets are limited in total sample size, and there are compelling arguments for both sides. Given how quickly this space changes and our smaller position sizing due to the aforementioned dynamics, we are monitoring our position and making decisions based on our evolving analysis.

Overall GPCR ranks 2nd on our list of the best up and coming stocks to buy according to hedge funds.

