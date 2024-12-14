Why State Street (STT) Is Among the Best Asset Management Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds?

In This Article:
We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Asset Management Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. In this article, we are going to take a look at where State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) stands against the other best asset management stocks to buy according to hedge funds.
It will go down in history as one of the best years for companies engaged in asset management. Their stocks are up by double-digit percentage points in response to one of the best investment environments. Central bank's push for lower interest rates has bolstered investor sentiments and contributed to the market rally.
In return, asset management companies have enjoyed significant capital inflows and increased fee generation. Similarly, the companies have rewarded investors with buybacks and high dividend yields.
Due to strong market performance and healthier net flows, the value of assets under management (AUM) reached a record $132 trillion as of June 2024. Amid the significant net inflows, a global report by PricewaterhouseCoopers indicates asset management firms that deliver returns on both social and financial fronts stand to be clear winners.
“While financial return will always be important, increasingly investors are deciding that social return is just as important. What we’re seeing is asset and wealth management firms that deliver standout returns on both the social and financial fronts will be the clear winners over the coming decade — magnets for investment and able to sustain superior returns for shareholders and partners.”
The report also indicates that the asset management industry is poised to grow by up to 5.6% per annum to US$147.4 trillion by 2025. The growth is poised to come as the industry undergoes a substantial shift in managing investments. Technological advancements, changing investor preferences, and increased focus on sustainability should significantly impact growth rates.
In response to changing investor preferences, asset managers are increasingly coming up with customized investment products. Asset management product customization also seeks to align with specific financial goals, risk tolerance, and values.
Matt Ford, Co-founder and CEO at Sidekick explains: "We expect the shift to a more client-centric approach in the asset management industry to continue in 2025 and beyond, as high net worth and mass affluent individuals increasingly demand more than off-the-shelf products."
Advancements in technology are also enabling the customization drive. Asset managers increasingly use artificial intelligence and machine learning to source wider information. In return, they can invest much earlier in successful companies and leave companies or investments facing challenges.
Passive investment products offered by asset management companies are becoming increasingly popular as opposed to active investment products. Their popularity stems from their solid performance as they track market indexes such as the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite. Passive Investment products have generated strong returns, given that the market indexes have been trending up. The S&P 500 which most track is already up by 26% in 2024 after gaining 24% in 2023.
Likewise, environmental, social, and governance considerations are gaining prominence in the asset management sector. Consequently, managers are under immense pressure to integrate these factors into their investment processes.
“ESG will increasingly become an important part of the due diligence process, which is where active managers like ourselves can make a difference not only by delivering alpha but also by identifying those companies that are set to contribute the most to a sustainable future,” said Mr. Ford.
Asset management stocks are crucial in the financial sector, earning revenue through advisory and management fees. They offer stability and diversification for investors, despite operating in a highly regulated environment.
An executive in a suit and tie at a meeting discussing asset management strategies.
Our Methodology
To make our list of best asset management stocks to buy according to hedge funds, we scanned the US markets for the biggest asset managers by market cap. We settled on asset managers with solid underlying fundamentals and tremendous upside potential. Finally, we ranked the stocks in ascending order based on the number of hedge funds that hold stakes in them.
At Insider Monkey, we are obsessed with the stocks that hedge funds pile into. The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter's strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).
State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders as of Q3 2024: 45
State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) is an asset management company providing financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance. The stock is up by about 25% for the year in response to resilient financial performance in the face of market volatility. With over $330 million in servicing fee wins in the last 12 months, State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has successfully obtained new mandates. This illustrates State Street's capacity to draw in and hold on to customers in a cutthroat industry.
The asset manager delivered impressive third-quarter results on October 15, 2024. It logged a 21% increase in revenue to $3.2 billion as net income increased 3% to $730 million. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)'s Global Advisors division also reported record quarterly net flows of $100 billion. State Street wants to increase net interest income by 4% to 5% and total fee revenue by 4% to 5%. The introduction of 20 new ETFs and a collaboration with Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) for private market opportunities are two other recent initiatives that should support the expected growth.
State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) remains focused on pursuing growth prospects while preserving a solid capital position. With its share buyback program, it has been cautious, repurchasing just $0.3 billion of a substantial $5 billion authorization in the first half of 2024.
Overall, STT ranks 4th on our list of best asset management stocks to buy according to hedge funds. While we acknowledge the potential of STT to grow, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than STT but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
READ NEXT: 8 Best Wide Moat Stocks to Buy Now and 30 Most Important AI Stocks According to BlackRock.
Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.