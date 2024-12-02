Why SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) Is One of the Best Affordable Tech Stocks to Invest in Now

We recently published a list of 10 Best Affordable Tech Stocks To Invest In Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) stands against the other best affordable tech stocks to invest in now.

What's Happening in the Technology Sector?

The US tech stocks have recently faced significant pressure, contributing to a decline in major stock indexes amid ongoing discussions about tariffs. Semiconductors is one of the segments facing a downturn. Jeff deGraaf, Renaissance Macro Research chairman, joined CNBC on November 17 to talk about the state of semiconductors. deGraaf thinks that the rally as it stands today is somewhat overbought internally. This means that while the overall market may be experiencing upward movement, there are underlying signs that it may not be sustainable. An overbought condition typically indicates that asset prices have risen too quickly and may be due for a correction. However, deGraaf also mentioned that the current market is a trend market, not a momentum market, which suggests price movements are driven by broader economic trends and fundamental factors rather than short-term speculative trading. He notes that after the recent elections, there was no significant change in market momentum. This stability reinforces his view that the market has achieved escape velocity, indicating that it is positioned to continue its upward trend despite potential challenges.

He mentioned that the market is still tilted towards cyclical rather than defensive stocks. However, the situation is tricky as semiconductors are experiencing a downturn, which is a huge cyclical industry group. While the semiconductors have been down the software sector has been up on a relative basis. deGraaf noted that he wants to rotate out semiconductors broadly. While elaborating further he mentioned that his statement is based on relative performance, which is very crucial from an investment perspective. He added that except for a few names the semis have the worst momentum and long-term trend strength in the broad market. deGraaf pointed out that NVIDIA has been an exception to its group let alone the greater market, and for that reason, he also wants to avoid the semiconductor giant and rotate out of semis broadly.

Lastly, he pointed out the software group, saying that a lot of software names are improving and he thinks it makes sense to reallocate dollars to software companies as they have some good momentum.

