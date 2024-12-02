Why SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) Is One of the Best Affordable Tech Stocks to Invest in Now

In This Article:
We recently published a list of 10 Best Affordable Tech Stocks To Invest In Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) stands against the other best affordable tech stocks to invest in now.
What's Happening in the Technology Sector?
The US tech stocks have recently faced significant pressure, contributing to a decline in major stock indexes amid ongoing discussions about tariffs. Semiconductors is one of the segments facing a downturn. Jeff deGraaf, Renaissance Macro Research chairman, joined CNBC on November 17 to talk about the state of semiconductors. deGraaf thinks that the rally as it stands today is somewhat overbought internally. This means that while the overall market may be experiencing upward movement, there are underlying signs that it may not be sustainable. An overbought condition typically indicates that asset prices have risen too quickly and may be due for a correction. However, deGraaf also mentioned that the current market is a trend market, not a momentum market, which suggests price movements are driven by broader economic trends and fundamental factors rather than short-term speculative trading. He notes that after the recent elections, there was no significant change in market momentum. This stability reinforces his view that the market has achieved escape velocity, indicating that it is positioned to continue its upward trend despite potential challenges.
READ ALSO: 10 Best Small-Cap Stocks Ready To Explode and 10 Cheap NASDAQ Stocks To Invest In Now.
He mentioned that the market is still tilted towards cyclical rather than defensive stocks. However, the situation is tricky as semiconductors are experiencing a downturn, which is a huge cyclical industry group. While the semiconductors have been down the software sector has been up on a relative basis. deGraaf noted that he wants to rotate out semiconductors broadly. While elaborating further he mentioned that his statement is based on relative performance, which is very crucial from an investment perspective. He added that except for a few names the semis have the worst momentum and long-term trend strength in the broad market. deGraaf pointed out that NVIDIA has been an exception to its group let alone the greater market, and for that reason, he also wants to avoid the semiconductor giant and rotate out of semis broadly.
Lastly, he pointed out the software group, saying that a lot of software names are improving and he thinks it makes sense to reallocate dollars to software companies as they have some good momentum.
Moreover, in one of our recent pieces, titled "10 Most Promising New Technology Stocks According to Hedge Funds", we discussed how AI application across various sectors is expected to boost technology IPOs during the year. Here's an excerpt from the article:
After a prolonged slump, the technology IPO is experiencing a revival in 2024, particularly among companies leveraging artificial intelligence. According to a July 10 report by Morgan Stanley, the firm’s bankers predict to see at least 10 to 15 tech IPOs this year, driven by the growing interest in AI applications across various sectors, especially within technology and healthcare.
A financial advisor providing consultation to a client to help manage their portfolio.
Our Methodology
To compile the list of the 10 best affordable tech stocks to invest in now, we used the Finviz stock screener, Yahoo Finance, and Seeking Alpha. Using the screener we shortlisted technology stocks trading below the Forward P/E of 15 and whose earnings are expected to grow during the year. Next, we sorted our initial list by market capitalization and cross-checked the Forward P/E of each stock from Seeking Alpha and earnings growth from Yahoo Finance. Lastly, we ranked the stocks in ascending order of the number of hedge fund holders as per Insider Monkey’s database for Q3 2024.
Why do we care about what hedge funds do? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)
Forward P/E Ratio: 14.92
Earnings Growth This Year: 12.11%
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 57
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) is a company that provides software and services primarily for the financial services and healthcare industries. Within the financial services industry, the company helps financial institutions automate their business operations. This means they provide tools that make tasks like trading, portfolio management, and compliance easier and faster. On the other hand, its Healthcare solutions include managing pharmacy benefits, optimizing health outcomes, and claims processing and benefits management.
On October 7, SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) unveiled innovative solutions at the Deliver 2024 Conference. The company introduced significant enhancements aimed at streamlining investor onboarding and improving fund administration processes. The launch of Battea Class Action Services marked a notable advancement in securities claims management, while the DomaniRx platform was unveiled to assist healthcare payers in navigating regulatory challenges and optimizing data management. Moreover, the company also presented the DealCentre AI™ platform as a tool for simplifying deal management, integrating advanced AI capabilities to enhance user experience. Additionally, the SS&C Blue Prism Enterprise AI portfolio combines generative AI with enterprise automation, further solidifying the company's role in leveraging intelligent automation for operational improvements.
Financially speaking the company posted significant improvement in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, mainly due to strong performance in Global Investor and Distribution Solutions (GIDS) and Wealth and Investment Technologies (WIT) sectors. Moreover, it also experienced accelerated license revenue in the Wealth and Investment Technologies division. Overall, the adjusted revenue came in at $1.47 billion indicating a 7.3% increase year-over-year. It is one of the best affordable tech stocks to invest in now.
Ave Maria Rising Dividend Fund stated the following regarding SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) in its Q3 2024 investor letter:
“In the third quarter, the Fund liquidated its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC), a provider of application software for financial services. The company specializes in software solutions that facilitate trading, modeling, portfolio management, reporting, and various back-office functions. The decision to sell this holding was based on the assessment that its market value had surpassed our best estimate of the company’s fair value.”
Overall, SSNC ranks 5th on our list of best affordable tech stocks to invest in now. While we acknowledge the potential of SSNC to grow, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than SSNC but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
READ NEXT: 8 Best Wide Moat Stocks to Buy Now and 30 Most Important AI Stocks According to BlackRock.
Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.