Why Is SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Among the Best New Tech Stocks to Invest In?

We recently compiled a list of the 15 Best New Tech Stocks To Invest In. In this article, we are going to take a look at where SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) stands against the other tech stocks.
On January 8, Rashaun Williams, Atlanta Falcons limited partner and venture capitalist, joined "Closing Bell" on CNBC to discuss his investment strategy and his outlook on the IPO market as 2025 began. He acknowledged the high expectations for a revival in the tech sector's IPO activity but noted that such optimism required multiple factors to align perfectly, something that had not yet occurred. Despite this, he emphasized the importance of holding onto optimism, as the tech IPO market continues driving innovation and economic growth. Williams highlighted that while the primary IPO market faced challenges, the secondary market had gained prominence, which provided liquidity for founders and employees. This ensured that companies could sustain themselves through downturns.
Williams also discussed his perspective as an alternative investment manager and noted a shift in investor interest toward alternative assets. Over the past year, he observed heightened enthusiasm for late-stage tech companies, particularly those focused on AI and cybersecurity. These sectors have been pivotal in driving activity within his portfolio and funds. He emphasized that late-stage AI companies are generating substantial interest due to their transformative potential and alignment with current technological trends.
On the same day, Keith Fitz-Gerald, principal of Fitz-Gerald Group, also appeared on CNBC on 'The Exchange' to discuss his bullish case for tech. As 2025 began, the tech sector experienced a notable decline, with the NASDAQ 100 falling 1.5%, largely due to NVIDIA’s 5% drop, which shaved 90 points off the index. Despite this, Fitz-Gerald viewed the downturn as an opportunity. He highlighted the imminent monetization of AI and described the recent rally as child's play, and predicted that the S&P 500 could exceed 7,000 by midyear, which was a bold claim grounded in his belief in the strength of US-based AI companies with dominant market positions and profit margins.
On concerns about high valuations, he acknowledged historical trends linking elevated P/E ratios to lower returns but argued that this is misleading for digital companies. He explained that businesses benefiting from economies of scale, like those in AI, naturally exhibit higher P/E ratios due to minimal costs for acquiring incremental customers. This signal strength rather than overvaluation. He dismissed concerns about the current market softness and characterized it as a technical sell-off due to large traders reallocating funds rather than a reflection of weak fundamentals. He said that AI’s expansion and the trillions being invested into it mark only the beginning of a transformative era for tech.
As experts remain confident in the potential of tech as well as the IPO market going into 2025, we're here with a list of the 15 best new tech stocks to invest in.
Methodology
We first used the Finviz stock screener to look for companies that went public in the past 3 years. We sorted our screen by IPO date and market cap and looked through the top 35 stocks that recently went public and are trading at a valuation of over $1 billion. We then selected 15 stocks that were the most popular among elite hedge funds and that analysts were bullish on. The stocks are ranked in ascending order of the number of hedge funds that have stakes in them, as of Q3 2024.
A software engineer focused on a computer screen, writing code to create a conversational assistant.
SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)
Market Capitalization as of January 21: $5.04 billion
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 11
SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) develops voice AI solutions that empower businesses across various sectors to deliver conversational experiences to customers. Its platform offers tools like Houndify, SoundHound Chat AI, and Smart Answering, all of which enable businesses to create custom voice assistants and enhance customer service.
In mid-December 2024, Dan Ives raised his price target on the company to $22, maintaining an Outperform rating. The Wedbush analyst is optimistic about its growth, as it’s positioned to benefit from rising enterprise AI demand and is making strides in gaining market share.
In Q3 2024, enterprise AI demand surged, with revenue growing 89% year-over-year, surpassing $25 million. The company's AI-powered customer service solutions, which are embedded in hundreds of enterprise brands, drive an annualized run rate of over 6 billion queries. This has more than doubled year-over-year.
On January 2, Lucid, which develops advanced EVs, launched the Lucid Assistant. Powered by the SoundHound Chat AI platform, this new hands-free assistant enables customers to control various vehicle functions using voice commands. The integration of GenAI enhances user experience with interactive knowledge, real-time data, and in-vehicle controls. It allows drivers to ask questions conversationally and receive accurate responses for vehicle functionality and features like navigation.
