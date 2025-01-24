Why Is SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Among the Best New Tech Stocks to Invest In?

We recently compiled a list of the 15 Best New Tech Stocks To Invest In. In this article, we are going to take a look at where SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) stands against the other feminist stocks.

On January 8, Rashaun Williams, Atlanta Falcons limited partner and venture capitalist, joined "Closing Bell" on CNBC to discuss his investment strategy and his outlook on the IPO market as 2025 began. He acknowledged the high expectations for a revival in the tech sector's IPO activity but noted that such optimism required multiple factors to align perfectly, something that had not yet occurred. Despite this, he emphasized the importance of holding onto optimism, as the tech IPO market continues driving innovation and economic growth. Williams highlighted that while the primary IPO market faced challenges, the secondary market had gained prominence, which provided liquidity for founders and employees. This ensured that companies could sustain themselves through downturns.

Williams also discussed his perspective as an alternative investment manager and noted a shift in investor interest toward alternative assets. Over the past year, he observed heightened enthusiasm for late-stage tech companies, particularly those focused on AI and cybersecurity. These sectors have been pivotal in driving activity within his portfolio and funds. He emphasized that late-stage AI companies are generating substantial interest due to their transformative potential and alignment with current technological trends.

On the same day, Keith Fitz-Gerald, principal of Fitz-Gerald Group, also appeared on CNBC on 'The Exchange' to discuss his bullish case for tech. As 2025 began, the tech sector experienced a notable decline, with the NASDAQ 100 falling 1.5%, largely due to NVIDIA’s 5% drop, which shaved 90 points off the index. Despite this, Fitz-Gerald viewed the downturn as an opportunity. He highlighted the imminent monetization of AI and described the recent rally as child's play, and predicted that the S&P 500 could exceed 7,000 by midyear, which was a bold claim grounded in his belief in the strength of US-based AI companies with dominant market positions and profit margins.

On concerns about high valuations, he acknowledged historical trends linking elevated P/E ratios to lower returns but argued that this is misleading for digital companies. He explained that businesses benefiting from economies of scale, like those in AI, naturally exhibit higher P/E ratios due to minimal costs for acquiring incremental customers. This signal strength rather than overvaluation. He dismissed concerns about the current market softness and characterized it as a technical sell-off due to large traders reallocating funds rather than a reflection of weak fundamentals. He said that AI’s expansion and the trillions being invested into it mark only the beginning of a transformative era for tech.

