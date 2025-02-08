Why SolarWinds (SWI) Went Up On Friday?

We recently published a list of 10 Firms Post Double-Digit Gains on Friday. In this article, we are going to take a look at where SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) stands against other firms that posted double-digit gains on Friday.

The stock market fell into the red territory on Friday, with all major indices recording losses over renewed fears of growing trade tensions coupled with expectations of a higher inflation rate in the US.

The Dow Jones lost 0.99 percent, the S&P 500 declined 0.95 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq dived by 1.36 percent.

Despite the overall pessimistic sentiment, 10 companies managed to defy losses, posting double-digit gains in their valuations amid a flurry of impressive earnings performance.

To come up with Friday’s top winners, we considered only the stocks with at least $2 billion in market capitalization and $5 million in daily trading volume.

Why SolarWinds Corp. (SWI) Went Up On Friday?

SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI)

SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) surged by 21.82 percent on Friday to end at $18.31 apiece as investors gobbled up shares to secure profits following the company’s planned delisting from the stock exchange.

In a statement, SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) said it reached an agreement with Turn/River Capital to be acquired by the latter for $4.4 billion. The tender offer was priced at $18.5 apiece, representing a 35-percent premium over its average closing price in the past 90 days.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) said the acquisition was expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2025.

Its majority shareholders, Thoma Bravo and Silver Lake, which control 65 percent of SWI, have already given their written consent for the acquisition.

“We now look forward to partnering with Turn/River to deliver operational resilience solutions for our customers on our SolarWinds Platform, leveraging our premier observability, monitoring, and service desk solutions,” said SWI President and CEO Sudhakar Ramakrishna.

