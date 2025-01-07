Why Are SolarEdge (SEDG) Shares Soaring Today

What Happened?

Shares of solar power systems company SolarEdge (SEDG) jumped 13.1% in the morning session after Goldman Sachs raised the stock's price target from $19 to $21 and reaffirmed its Buy rating. The firm's improved rating was based on several company initiatives that could improve the outlook for SEDG.

• USD (SEDG) View Quote Details

What The Market Is Telling Us

SolarEdge’s shares are extremely volatile and have had 78 moves greater than 5% over the last year. But moves this big are rare even for SolarEdge and indicate this news significantly impacted the market’s perception of the business.

The previous big move we wrote about was 21 days ago when the stock gained 17.6% on the news that the stock received a double rating upgrade from Goldman Sachs. The firm upgraded Solar Edge from Sell to Buy and raised the stock's price target from $10 to $19. The new price target implies a potential 50% upside from where shares traded before the upgrade was announced.

Analyst Brian Lee added, "We see the makings of a turnaround story that is one of the more idiosyncratic and out-of-consensus buy opportunities in our coverage... We anticipate 2025 to be a key inflection point and, while 1H25 may still be volatile, we view most concerns as already priced into the equity.".

SolarEdge is up 21% since the beginning of the year, but at $17.91 per share, it is still trading 79.4% below its 52-week high of $86.94 from February 2024. Investors who bought $1,000 worth of SolarEdge’s shares 5 years ago would now be looking at an investment worth $175.98.

When a company has more cash than it knows what to do with, buying back its own shares can make a lot of sense–as long as the price is right. Luckily, we’ve found one, a low-priced stock that is gushing free cash flow AND buying back shares. Click here to claim your Special Free Report on a fallen angel growth story that is already recovering from a setback.