Why SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) is Among the Best AI Stocks to Buy According to Reddit?

We recently published a list of 10 Best AI Stocks to Buy According to Reddit. In this article, we are going to take a look at where SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) stands against other best AI stocks to buy according to Reddit.

On December 4, Jay Jacobs, US Head of Thematics and Active Equity ETFs at BlackRock appeared on CNBC and discussed the significant growth potential for ETFs as we approach 2025, particularly in the context of the accelerating AI infrastructure phase. He noted that while AI adoption is still in its early stages, substantial investments, amounting to around $250 billion annually from major tech companies, are being made to enhance data centers and develop advanced chips. This investment is crucial for making AI more integrated into everyday life and business applications.

Jacobs emphasized that the opportunity in AI extends beyond just mega-cap tech stocks; it encompasses a broader value chain that includes semiconductor and software companies. He mentioned specific ETFs like ARTY (an index-based artificial intelligence fund) and BAI (an actively managed fund) that aim to capture this growth. Additionally, he highlighted the increasing importance of cybersecurity as data becomes more valuable, suggesting that companies will invest more in protecting their data assets. This trend is reflected in ETFs such as IHAK, which focuses on cybersecurity firms benefiting from this heightened demand.

Dave Nadig, an ETF expert and Financial Futurist, added insights on how AI will shape ETF investing by pointing to the infrastructure needs that arise from increased energy consumption driven by AI technologies and electric vehicles. He noted that companies involved in power generation and utilities are becoming increasingly relevant as they adapt to rising electricity demands. Both experts agreed on the critical role of physical infrastructure in supporting technological advancements, emphasizing that real-world resources like energy and materials are essential for the ongoing development of AI technologies.

Dan Ives, Global Head of Technology Research at Wedbush Securities, also believes the tech market is set for significant growth driven by advancements in AI. He expects AI software companies to play a key role in this expansion, as he mentioned in a CNBC interview on November 25. We discussed this in our article about the 12 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Invest In Under $10, here’s an excerpt from it:

“…Ives believes that the consumption model in enterprise AI, driven by advancements from major chipmakers, will lead to underestimated growth rates of 15% to 20% for these software companies.

Story Continues