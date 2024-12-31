Why SNDL Inc. (SNDL) Is One of the Best Pot Stocks to Invest in According to Analysts?

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Pot Stocks To Invest In According to Analysts. In this article, we are going to take a look at where SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) stands against other pot stocks to buy according to analysts.

The global marijuana market is growing and the market for legal cannabis is expected to rise at a CAGR of 25.7% and reach $102.2 billion by 2030, according to Grand View Research. Despite regulatory limitations, the cannabis industry is getting attention from investors, suppliers, and researchers. If we want to know how hedge funds feel about pot stocks, we recently covered 11 Best Cannabis Stocks To Invest In according to hedge fund sentiment.

The US Cannabis Market

A total of 38 states and the District of Columbia have legalized marijuana for medicinal use. In addition, 24 states and the District of Columbia allow cannabis for adults’ recreational use. As the push for legalization continues to grow, more people are accepting the idea of legalizing marijuana across the US.

The US is the leading country with the highest weed consumption in the world. If you want to know where most weed is consumed in the US (See Here: 30 Cities with the Highest Weed Consumption in the US).

The American legal cannabis industry experienced notable growth in 2023 as legal sales across the US were $28.8 billion, up by 10.3% year-over-year. Consequently, the legal cannabis market added 22,952 new jobs in 2023, reflecting a better business atmosphere, especially in the cannabis industry. In 2024, the legal cannabis industry supported over 440,445 jobs, an increase of 5.4% from 2023, as per the 2024 Vangst Jobs Report. The major driver for the cannabis industry remains the rising demand for its use for medical purposes. In the coming years, new markets are expected to fuel growth in the cannabis industry. One such example is Nebraska’s vote in favour of legalizing medical marijuana last month.

As we write this article, 24 states have legalized recreational weed in America, in addition to the District of Columbia. However, selling or possessing marijuana remains a crime under federal law.

Florida Disappoints

In November, Florida voters rejected a ballot measure to legalize recreational marijuana, which was a major setback for the legal cannabis industry in the US. Amendment 3 fell short of the required 60% threshold for legalization, despite historic funding levels and an endorsement from President-elect Donald Trump.

Florida remains home to the country’s largest medical marijuana market, adding around $2 billion in annual revenue. Amendment 3 could have boosted the cannabis market to a projected $6 billion by 2026. Florida voters will have to wait for two more years until cannabis legalization gets back on the ballot.

