Why SNDL Inc. (SNDL) Is Among the Best Cannabis Stocks To Invest In?

The history of cannabis cultivation in America dates back to the early colonists, who grew hemp for textiles and rope. The plant was also widely used as a patent medicine during the 19th and early 20th centuries, described in the United States Pharmacopeia for the first time in 1850. Several political and racial factors led to the criminalization of cannabis in 1937 with the passage of the Marijuana Tax Act, but its legal status is now finally changing in many places.
Cannabis Industry in the United States
The United States of America is the country that consumes the most weed in the world. As we mentioned in our article – 30 Cities with the Highest Weed Consumption in the US – the American legal cannabis industry fared well in 2023 as legal sales across the 38 states that allow some form of regulated marijuana reached $28.8 billion, a 10.3% increase from the previous year. Meanwhile, the legal cannabis industry also added 22,952 new jobs last year – a sign that the national business climate has somewhat stabilized following the turmoil of the previous two years. According to the 2024 Vangst Jobs Report, there were over 440,445 jobs supported by legal cannabis nationwide as of early 2024, an increase of 5.4% from 2023. The increasing legalization of cannabis and rising acceptance of its use for medical purposes are the key factors fueling the industry. Growth is also expected to come from new markets. One such example is Nebraska’s vote in favor of legalizing medical marijuana last month.
As of the writing of this article, 24 states have legalized recreational weed in America, in addition to the District of Columbia. However, possessing or selling marijuana remains a crime under federal law, punishable by prison time and fines.
Major Blow to the US Cannabis Revolution
In a significant setback for America’s legal cannabis industry, Florida voters rejected a ballot measure to legalize recreational marijuana in November. The measure, known as Amendment 3, got 55.9% support, failing to meet the required 60% threshold. This was despite historic levels of funding, a rigorous advertising campaign, and even an endorsement from President-elect Donald Trump.
Florida, with its population of 20 million people, is already home to the country’s largest medical marijuana market, boasting an annual revenue of $2 billion. The Sunshine State is also a popular tourist destination (especially during spring break) and attracts more than 140 million tourists every year. If Amendment 3 had been passed, Florida was expected to become a $6 billion cannabis market by 2026.
Through the Smart & Safe Campaign, Florida’s cannabis companies and individual donors collectively contributed more than $150 million to get legalization enacted into law, with most of it coming from the largest medical marijuana operator in the state. On the other hand, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who aggressively campaigned against Amendment 3, spent an estimated $50 million of taxpayer money on radio and television ads to successfully convince enough voters to reject the measure. Meanwhile, hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin also came out against legalization and donated $12 million to the Vote No On 3 campaign.
This setback inevitably had an impact on cannabis stocks, which witnessed a downturn following the news of the rejection. Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF, the first US ETF to target the global cannabis industry, has fallen by almost 30% since November 4, closing at $2.33 on December 13, 2024.
Florida voters will now have to wait for two more years before cannabis legalization can get back on the ballot.
Our Methodology
To collect data for this article, we scanned Insider Monkey’s database of 900 hedge funds and picked the top 11 companies operating in the cannabis sector with the highest number of hedge fund investors. When two or more companies had the same number of hedge funds investing in them, we ranked them by the revenue of their last financial year instead. Following are the Best Cannabis Stocks According to Most Hedge Funds.
SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 10
SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) is the largest private-sector liquor and cannabis retailer in Canada. The company also operates as a licensed cannabis producer and stands as one of the country’s premier vertically integrated cannabis enterprises. SNDL has shown massive growth over the last few years, with its revenue skyrocketing from $60.9 million in 2020 to just over $909 million last year. That said, the Calgary-based firm still hasn’t made a profit in its last four financial years. To help improve its profitability, the liquor and cannabis retailer announced a restructuring plan in July to help slash its annual expenses by $20 million.
SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) is finally transitioning from a meme stock into a real business. The company represents deep value with an imminent catalyst for growth as it offers robust downside protection through its various assets. These include its core Canadian liquor and cannabis business which is nearing cash flow breakeven after recent efficiency improvements. Other US assets, including loans and properties in Michigan, Massachusetts, Nevada, and Texas, provide a safety net against potential downturns.
SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) remains focused on strategic expansion and announced the acquisition of all outstanding shares of Nova Cannabis Inc. recently, marking a major milestone. Moreover, it has also won a bid to acquire Indiva Limited, a leading producer of cannabis edibles in Canada. To return value to its shareholders, SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) announced a share repurchase program of around $70.3 million in November. In Q3 of 2024, the company also increased its cash balances from $183 million to $263 million and continues to have no outstanding debt.
Overall, SNDL ranks 4th on our list of the best cannabis stocks to invest in. While we acknowledge the potential for SNDL to grow, our conviction lies in the belief that some AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than SNDL but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
