Why Are Snap (SNAP) Shares Soaring Today

What Happened?

Shares of social network Snapchat (SNAP) jumped 7.8% in the morning session after the major indices soared (Nasdaq +1.9%, S&P 500 +1.6%) after the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that core CPI (Consumer Price Index - a measure of inflation which strips out volatile food and energy prices) for December 2024 came in better than expected, rising 3.2% year over year, compared to the consensus estimate for a 3.3% increase. This means that PPI and CPI both came in slightly below expectations. It is important because the results take additional rate hikes off the table, which some investors and market participants were beginning to whisper about.

As a reminder, the driver of a stock's value is the sum of its future cash flows discounted back to today. The result of lower interest rates, all else equal, is higher stock valuations. This is especially true for higher-growth stocks, such as those in the technology sector, where the current value depends more on cash flows many years out in the future.

In addition, the earnings season is off to a strong start: Banking giants like JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs posted solid quarterly results, further lifting investor sentiment. The true test will come in the coming month or so as the bulk of large publicly-traded companies report their result.

Separately, social media stocks soared after reports revealed that Chinese officials are considering several options, including selling TikTok's U.S. assets to Elon Musk, the owner of social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The U.S. Supreme Court is set to rule on TikTok's future in the country on January 19, 2025. If the court's decision forces TikTok to leave the U.S. market, rival social media platforms could seize the opportunity to capture its massive user base.

What The Market Is Telling Us

Snap’s shares are very volatile and have had 22 moves greater than 5% over the last year. In that context, today’s move indicates the market considers this news meaningful but not something that would fundamentally change its perception of the business.

The previous big move we wrote about was 5 days ago when the stock gained 8.5% on the news that social media stocks rose ahead of the Supreme Court's decision on the potential ban of TikTok in the United States. On January 19, 2025, a decision is expected to confirm if the social media platform owned by Bytedance would have to sell its TikTok assets, a move which could result in less competition for other players, including Snap.

