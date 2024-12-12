Why Snap Inc. (SNAP) Is the Best Augmented Reality Stock to Buy Now?

We recently published a list of 10 Best Augmented Reality Stocks To Buy Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) stands against other best augmented reality stocks to buy now.

According to a report by Mordor Intelligence, the global augmented reality (AR) market has a market size of $42.48 billion as of 2024. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 42.36% and reach $248.38 billion by 2029. The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market, but the largest market for the domain is anticipated to be North America.

A significant portion of the market is mobile AR, which leverages the globally spread use of smartphones, tablets, and other smart devices. Estimates show that around 1.7 billion devices are capable of supporting mobile AR as of 2024. The widespread and massive existing smartphone user base lends mobile AR a key advantage.

While AR glasses such as Orion have to face steep challenges to establish themselves as a widespread global phenomenon, mobile AR benefits from “zero-cost” hardware as a majority of people around the globe already own smart devices. A well-known example is Pokémon GO, a 2016 video game where players explore their surroundings to find virtual characters on their phones. The game quickly became a global sensation due to its existing hardware: mobile phones.

Future Trends in the Augmented Reality Industry

Although the AR market is around a decade away from attaining its full potential, several technological advancements in the industry are accelerating its pace. Tech giants have been running after the dream of AR and mixed reality for years, and are investing billions of dollars in the endeavor. According to SkyQuest, the largest investment is being poured into training and industrial maintenance, with figures reaching as much as $4.1 billion in the field of AR. Apart from this, private firms, VCs, and even some governments are financing AR research institutes and teams.

The primary user base of augmented reality includes industries such as aerospace and defense, healthcare, consumer, and retail. Hospitals and other medical care startups are continually taking strides in employing immersive modalities to help healthcare professionals. With surgeons increasingly relying on AR to tackle the potential risks of healthcare procedures, the rate of errors in the industry is expected to continually fall, and so is the number of potentially unsafe surgeries. According to SkyQuest, the AR segment in the healthcare industry is expected to reach $1.2 billion by 2024.

