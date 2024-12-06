Why Snap Inc. (SNAP) is Among the Best AI Stocks to Buy According to Reddit?

In This Article:
On December 4, Jay Jacobs, US Head of Thematics and Active Equity ETFs at BlackRock appeared on CNBC and discussed the significant growth potential for ETFs as we approach 2025, particularly in the context of the accelerating AI infrastructure phase. He noted that while AI adoption is still in its early stages, substantial investments, amounting to around $250 billion annually from major tech companies, are being made to enhance data centers and develop advanced chips. This investment is crucial for making AI more integrated into everyday life and business applications.
Jacobs emphasized that the opportunity in AI extends beyond just mega-cap tech stocks; it encompasses a broader value chain that includes semiconductor and software companies. He mentioned specific ETFs like ARTY (an index-based artificial intelligence fund) and BAI (an actively managed fund) that aim to capture this growth. Additionally, he highlighted the increasing importance of cybersecurity as data becomes more valuable, suggesting that companies will invest more in protecting their data assets. This trend is reflected in ETFs such as IHAK, which focuses on cybersecurity firms benefiting from this heightened demand.
Dave Nadig, an ETF expert and Financial Futurist, added insights on how AI will shape ETF investing by pointing to the infrastructure needs that arise from increased energy consumption driven by AI technologies and electric vehicles. He noted that companies involved in power generation and utilities are becoming increasingly relevant as they adapt to rising electricity demands. Both experts agreed on the critical role of physical infrastructure in supporting technological advancements, emphasizing that real-world resources like energy and materials are essential for the ongoing development of AI technologies.
Dan Ives, Global Head of Technology Research at Wedbush Securities, also believes the tech market is set for significant growth driven by advancements in AI. He expects AI software companies to play a key role in this expansion, as he mentioned in a CNBC interview on November 25. We discussed this in our article about the 12 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Invest In Under $10, here’s an excerpt from it:
“…Ives believes that the consumption model in enterprise AI, driven by advancements from major chipmakers, will lead to underestimated growth rates of 15% to 20% for these software companies.
Our Methodology
We first sifted through Reddit threads to compile a list of the top AI stocks. We then selected the 10 stocks that were the most popular among elite hedge funds and that analysts were bullish on. The stocks are ranked in ascending order of the number of hedge funds that have stakes in them, as of Q3 2024. The hedge fund data was sourced from Insider Monkey’s database which tracks the moves of over 900 elite money managers.
Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 34
Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) is a technology company known for popular products like Snapchat, Spectacles, and Bitmoji. Snapchat, in particular, uses AI to enhance user experiences.
The company is also investing in GenAI to empower developers to create more sophisticated AR experiences. For instance, the introduction of AI-powered tools in Lens Studio enables developers to easily generate full 3D characters and animations. Additionally, its AI-powered chatbot, My AI, provides personalized responses and assistance to users, leading to increased user engagement, which is evident by the tripling of Snaps sent to My AI in Q3.
The company had strong Q3 2024 financial results, with revenue improving by 15.28% year-over-year to $1.37 billion. This growth was primarily driven by a 16% increase in direct response advertising revenue, which also uses AI for ad targeting and optimization. Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) is enhancing user experience, and unlocking new opportunities for advertising and revenue generation through AI.
RiverPark Large Growth Fund stated the following regarding Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in its first quarter 2024 investor letter:
“Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP): SNAP was our top detractor in the quarter despite reporting fourth quarter results generally in line with or better than expectations. Revenue growth of 5% was roughly in line with investor estimates and at the high end of guidance, and EBITDA of $159 million was $49 million better than estimates. Daily Active Users (DAUs) were also ahead of investor expectations, ending the quarter at 414 million (about 2 million better), driven by continued innovation in Snap’s offerings. Revenue guidance for 1Q24 was also roughly in line with investor estimates, but EBITDA guidance of negative $55-95 million was well below estimates. The company pointed to increased infrastructure costs and a US focused marketing campaign for the lower-than-expected margin guidance.
Overall, SNAP ranks 3rd on our list of best AI stocks to buy according to Reddit. As we acknowledge the growth potential of SNAP, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold great promise for delivering high returns and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than SNAP but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
