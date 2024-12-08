Why Schlumberger Limited (SLB) is the Best Fuel Stock to Buy Now?

We recently published a list of 8 Best Fuel Stocks To Buy Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) stands against other best fuel stocks to buy now.

Fuel stocks, often referred to as energy stocks, represent shares of companies involved in the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves, as well as those specializing in drilling for these resources. Additionally, companies that refine crude oil into usable products, such as gasoline and diesel, also fall under this category.

The Global Energy Landscape

In an interview with Bloomberg on December 5, Amrita Sen, Founder and Director of Research at Energy Aspects, discussed the current state of the oil market and the upcoming OPEC+ meeting. Sen noted that OPEC+ members are unlikely to increase production, given the traditional maintenance season in Q1 and Q2, which typically leads to crude stock builds. Instead, she expects the group to delay the planned output to effectively get rid of the seasonal builds and reassess the market in the second half of the year.

Sen highlighted that the current state of global inventories is incredibly low and that in the US, inventories are expected to end the year below 420 million barrels, which is at their lowest since 2007. Despite this, oil prices have been stuck at a low price, as analysts and industries are expecting a bearish 2025 and are discounting their current inventories

When asked about the risk of a serious breakdown in OPEC+ members, Sen said that it is unlikely to happen as the members are committed to maintain a stable price, rather than engaging in a price war. She recalled the price war in April 2020, which led to a decline in prices, and said that OPEC ministers want to avoid a repeat of that scenario. While they do want prices to be higher, they also realize that if there is a breakdown and the market is not managed properly, prices can also go lower.

READ ALSO: 10 Oil Stocks with Biggest Upside Potential According to Analysts and 7 Best Emerging Markets Stocks To Buy Now.

Sen agreed that the recent commencement of Canadian oil shipments to international markets via the Trans Mountain pipeline represents a significant development in the industry and has enabled Canadian producers to benefit from increased access to global markets. Sen notes that China has a strong preference for Canadian heavy oil, primarily due to its consistent quality, which is well-suited to the requirements of modern Chinese refineries. Sen also said that all the new refineries coming online in China, India, and other South Asian countries are primarily designed to process medium or heavy sour crude oil, and its demand is projected to reach a net 800,000 barrels per day.

Story Continues