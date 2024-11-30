Why Is Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Among the Best American Energy Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds?

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best American Energy Stocks To Buy According to Hedge Funds. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) stands against the other American energy stocks.

The energy industry includes stocks that are involved in the production or supply of energy. Companies engaged in oil and gas drilling, refining, and discovering and developing oil or gas reserves are all part of the energy sector or industry. The energy industry also comprises integrated power utility companies that use renewable energy and coal.

Energy companies continue to suffer challenges as oil supply exceeds demand. Oil prices have been below $70/barrel since early September. According to U.S. Bank Asset Management's senior investment strategy director, Rob Haworth:

"The oil market is one that remains well supplied but isn’t well demanded." Although the U.S. economy is strong, other major oil users like China and Germany are experiencing economic challenges. As a result, global demand is lagging.”

Nonetheless, a number of energy companies have made encouraging achievements in 2024, and investors have reaped financial rewards as the energy sector of the broader market has grown by 12.74% since the start of the year. Based on exceptional results in 2021 and 2022, it has increased by 19.89% in just three years and by 10.61% growth over the previous five years.

However, according to RSM’s Energy Outlook 2024 report, the North American energy sector will confront significant potential problems due to a global move toward renewable energy sources, aging infrastructure, and rising electricity consumption. Infrastructure limitations continue to be a major obstacle. Scalability concerns have been brought to light by record U.S. oil and natural gas output as well as a boom in renewable energy, affecting projects like solar farms in California and drilling in Texas. These challenges show how urgently infrastructure modernization investments are needed.

As per the aforementioned report, North America's demand for electricity has increased to levels not seen in many years. Emerging technologies like green hydrogen, the use of electric vehicles, and growing data centers are important drivers. The use of machine learning and other analytical AI technology is growing among energy companies. This change alters the energy sector and aligns with tax incentives and the company's environmental, social, and governance goals. Most importantly, integrating clean energy is essential as companies adjust to meet rising demand sustainably.

