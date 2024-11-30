Why Is Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Among the Best American Energy Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds?
The energy industry includes stocks that are involved in the production or supply of energy. Companies engaged in oil and gas drilling, refining, and discovering and developing oil or gas reserves are all part of the energy sector or industry. The energy industry also comprises integrated power utility companies that use renewable energy and coal.
Energy companies continue to suffer challenges as oil supply exceeds demand. Oil prices have been below $70/barrel since early September. According to U.S. Bank Asset Management's senior investment strategy director, Rob Haworth:
"The oil market is one that remains well supplied but isn’t well demanded." Although the U.S. economy is strong, other major oil users like China and Germany are experiencing economic challenges. As a result, global demand is lagging.”
Nonetheless, a number of energy companies have made encouraging achievements in 2024, and investors have reaped financial rewards as the energy sector of the broader market has grown by 12.74% since the start of the year. Based on exceptional results in 2021 and 2022, it has increased by 19.89% in just three years and by 10.61% growth over the previous five years.
However, according to RSM’s Energy Outlook 2024 report, the North American energy sector will confront significant potential problems due to a global move toward renewable energy sources, aging infrastructure, and rising electricity consumption. Infrastructure limitations continue to be a major obstacle. Scalability concerns have been brought to light by record U.S. oil and natural gas output as well as a boom in renewable energy, affecting projects like solar farms in California and drilling in Texas. These challenges show how urgently infrastructure modernization investments are needed.
As per the aforementioned report, North America's demand for electricity has increased to levels not seen in many years. Emerging technologies like green hydrogen, the use of electric vehicles, and growing data centers are important drivers. The use of machine learning and other analytical AI technology is growing among energy companies. This change alters the energy sector and aligns with tax incentives and the company's environmental, social, and governance goals. Most importantly, integrating clean energy is essential as companies adjust to meet rising demand sustainably.
According to BloombergNEF, $303 billion was spent on U.S. renewable energy in 2023, a 22% increase from the year before, showing the continued pace of the energy transformation. Globally, $1.77 trillion was invested, signifying a strong push toward decarbonization. Even though renewable energy requires more cash, companies of all sizes—from startups to established oil and gas companies—are shifting their focus to renewables as the case for clean energy grows. This change sets up the energy industry for a significant and sustainable future.
Methodology:
We sifted through holdings of Energy ETFs and online rankings to form an initial list of 20 American Energy stocks. Then we selected the 10 stocks that were the most popular among institutional investors. The stocks are ranked in ascending order based on the number of hedge funds that have stakes in them, as per Insider Monkey's database of Q3 2024. We have used the stock's market cap as of November 21, 2024, as a tie-breaker in case two or more stocks have the same number of hedge funds invested.
Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 65
Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) is the top oilfield services provider in the world based on market share, making it one of the best American stocks to buy from the energy sector. Even though the market is largely fragmented, SLB is in the first or second place of competitors in many of the distinct oligopolies in which it works. The business was established in 1926 by two brothers with the same last name and is also known as Schlumberger. It is primarily recognized today as a global leader in innovation, and it concentrates its strategy on its three growth engines: new energy, digital, and core businesses. International markets account for more than three-quarters of the company's sales, and its digital revenue alone exceeds $1 billion.
In Q3 of 2024, Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s revenue grew by 10% to $9.16 billion YoY. Growth was driven by Production Systems, which saw a 31% YoY increase in revenue to $3.1 billion. Revenue from digital and integration increased 11% YoY due to the growing use of AI-powered tools and digital solutions. Europe & Africa and the Middle East & Asia both saw 16% YoY revenue increases, leading regional growth. North America's YoY growth stayed at 3%.
Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) expanded its digital offering by launching the Lumi AI platform and forming partnerships with NVIDIA, AWS, and Aramco.
Despite cautious upstream investing in the face of declining oil prices, Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) is nonetheless enthusiastic about long-term foreign projects. The business reiterated its goal of having an adjusted EBITDA margin of at least 25% for the entire year.
Jean-Marie Eveillard's First Eagle Investment Management was the largest stakeholder in the company from among the funds in Insider Monkey's database. It owns 27.5 million shares worth $1.15 billion as of Q3.
Overall SLB ranks 4th on our list of the best American energy stocks to buy. While we acknowledge the potential for SLB as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that some AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than SLB but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
