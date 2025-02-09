Why Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH) Is Among the Best Hair Care Stocks to Buy

In This Article:
We recently published a list of the 12 Best Hair Care Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) stands against other best hair care stocks to buy right now.
Overview of the Global Hair Care Industry
According to a report by Mordor Intelligence, the global hair care industry is valued at $93.89 billion as of 2025. It is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 3.4% between 2025 and 2030 and reach $110.97 billion by 2030. The Asia-Pacific region is the largest market for the hair care industry worldwide. However, South America takes the top spot as the fastest growing.
The steady growth in the global hair care industry can be attributed to various factors, including consumers’ evolving preferences and increasing technological advancements. In addition, macro trends such as a growing focus on personal wellness, inclination towards top luxury and premium hair care brands, and growing disposable incomes are further supporting growth in the global hair care industry. The demand for eco-friendly and sustainable solutions is also growing, as consumers are inclined towards organic, natural, and vegan hair care solutions and products.
Another prominent driver of market growth in the global hair care industry is the rising prevalence of hair concerns. These include hair fall, dandruff, heat damage from styling tools, and other conditions. Around 50 million men and 30 million women in the United States were affected by androgenetic alopecia in 2023 alone. Androgenetic alopecia is commonly known as male-pattern baldness in men and female-pattern hair loss in women. The rise of such concerns is ballooning the demand for specialized hair care products. The hair loss treatment segment is thus anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 7.6% between 2024 and 2029.
Another report by Mordor Intelligence shows similar trends in the hair care products market. It has a size of $94.10 billion as of 2025 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 3.39% between 2025 and 2030. This translates to an anticipated market size of around $111.16 billion by 2030. Specialized concerns such as hair and scalp problems are driving this growth. In addition, consumers are inclined towards hair care products recommended by professionals, further driving the market.
Trump’s Tariffs: Would American Consumers Suffer from Increased Prices?
American consumers are rightfully skeptical about the future, wondering if President Donald Trump’s tariffs could lead to a trade war. Trump said he would impose 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods and 10% on imported goods from China. He also signaled that potential tariffs on items imported from the European Union may be next. According to CNBC, Trump agreed to halt tariffs against Mexico for a month and delay those against Canada for at least 30 days. However, China has already responded with additional tariffs of up to 15% on goods imported from the United States.
American consumers expect these tariffs to directly impact their wallets. A recent consumer survey conducted by BOE on the potential effects of tariffs on consumers found that nearly 86% of Americans believed their wallets would be affected by the scenario. 12% are already stockpiling items, with a majority of others changing their shopping habits to accommodate the effects of these tariffs on their bank accounts.
Economists corroborate this view and say that many businesses will likely pass down the additional expenses to customers, indirectly or directly. This is why tariffs typically trigger increased prices for consumers. Higher tariffs on items traded between the US and China may result in inflated prices on appliances, apparel, electronics, and toys. Similarly, tariffs against Canada and Mexico may increase the already existing pressure on grocery prices.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, grocery prices are up 28% over the last five years. These conditions are materializing when consumer spending is already stretched, with many households feeling financial strain. The US economy has noted steady progress overall in bringing inflation down. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the consumer price index, a significant inflation measure, increased 2.9% in December 2024 compared to a year earlier, down from a June 2022 pandemic-era high of 9.1%. However, most cases show a slowing in price increases instead of a significant fall.
Our Methodology
We sifted through stock screeners, online rankings, and ETFs to compile a list of 25 hair care stocks. We then selected the top 12 most popular stocks among elite hedge funds as of Q3 2024. We sourced the hedge fund sentiment data from Insider Monkey’s database. The list is sorted in ascending order of hedge fund sentiment.
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 28
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) is an international specialty retailer specializing in professional beauty supplies. Its operations span two segments: Beauty Systems Group (BSG) and Sally Beauty Supply. The company offers over 7,000 products in the hair care, hair color, hair styling tools, and nails categories. Its proprietary brand portfolio includes Bondbar, Strawberry Leopard, Generic Value Products, and more.
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) reported net sales worth $3.7 billion in fiscal year 2024, along with a gross margin of 51%. Fiscal Q4 2024 showed a 1.5% growth in net sales, reaching $935 million. The company also attained four consecutive quarters of positive comp sales in BSG and two in Sally Beauty. This growth was attributed to Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:SBH) product innovation, performance marketing, and the growth of digital marketplaces on Instacart, DoorDash, Amazon, and Walmart.
The company also managed to bring its net debt leverage to 2x through senior note refinancing, ABL repayment, and $60 million in share repurchases. These positive factors lend Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) a top spot as one of the best hair care stocks.
Overall, SBH ranks 7th on our list of best hair care stocks to buy right now. While we acknowledge the potential of SBH, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than SBH but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
