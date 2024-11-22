Why RWE's (ETR:RWE) Shaky Earnings Are Just The Beginning Of Its Problems

Despite RWE Aktiengesellschaft's (ETR:RWE) most recent earnings report having soft headline numbers, its stock has had a positive performance. We looked at the details, and we think that investors may be responding to some encouraging factors.

XTRA:RWE Earnings and Revenue History November 22nd 2024

A Closer Look At RWE's Earnings

Many investors haven't heard of the accrual ratio from cashflow, but it is actually a useful measure of how well a company's profit is backed up by free cash flow (FCF) during a given period. In plain english, this ratio subtracts FCF from net profit, and divides that number by the company's average operating assets over that period. This ratio tells us how much of a company's profit is not backed by free cashflow.

That means a negative accrual ratio is a good thing, because it shows that the company is bringing in more free cash flow than its profit would suggest. While it's not a problem to have a positive accrual ratio, indicating a certain level of non-cash profits, a high accrual ratio is arguably a bad thing, because it indicates paper profits are not matched by cash flow. Notably, there is some academic evidence that suggests that a high accrual ratio is a bad sign for near-term profits, generally speaking.

Over the twelve months to September 2024, RWE recorded an accrual ratio of 0.31. We can therefore deduce that its free cash flow fell well short of covering its statutory profit, suggesting we might want to think twice before putting a lot of weight on the latter. Over the last year it actually had negative free cash flow of €10.0b, in contrast to the aforementioned profit of €2.82b. Coming off the back of negative free cash flow last year, we imagine some shareholders might wonder if its cash burn of €10.0b, this year, indicates high risk. However, that's not all there is to consider. We can see that unusual items have impacted its statutory profit, and therefore the accrual ratio.

The Impact Of Unusual Items On Profit

Unfortunately (in the short term) RWE saw its profit reduced by unusual items worth €1.6b. In the case where this was a non-cash charge it would have made it easier to have high cash conversion, so it's surprising that the accrual ratio tells a different story. It's never great to see unusual items costing the company profits, but on the upside, things might improve sooner rather than later. We looked at thousands of listed companies and found that unusual items are very often one-off in nature. And that's hardly a surprise given these line items are considered unusual. Assuming those unusual expenses don't come up again, we'd therefore expect RWE to produce a higher profit next year, all else being equal.

