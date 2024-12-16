Why Roper Technologies (ROP) is the Best Stock to Buy for the Long-Term According to Charles Akre?

In This Article:
We recently published a list of 10 Best Stocks to Buy for the Long-Term According to Charles Akre. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP) stands against other best stocks to buy for the long-term according to Charles Akre.
“Above-average returns at below-average risk” is the mantra that defines Charles Akre, one of the most successful asset managers on Wall Street. As the founder of Akre Capital Management, he is a celebrated value-oriented investor. He is best known as a collector of great business, which he has invested in for many years to generate optimum value.
His dedication to long-term planning and systematic valuation has consistently yielded exceptional results. Akre’s investment portfolio has generated more than 300% returns over the past ten years.
He has become one of the most successful investors focusing on an investment philosophy dubbed the “three-legged stool” approach. The investment approach advocates for examining business models’ rates of return and reinvestment opportunities before investing. Likewise, Akre advocates investing in companies with enduring competitive advantages, robust balance sheets, and long-term earnings growth prospects.
Unlike most investors focusing on market trends, Akre’s philosophy focuses on finding companies trading at fair value. By avoiding popular stocks, the value investor has succeeded in concentrating on cheap opportunities that most investors often overlook. He also adopts a strategic approach that goes beyond buying and holding stock for the long term.
Instead, Akre consistently evaluates the core business strengths and fundamental aspects of companies. His focus on “outstanding businesses” indicates that he has carefully considered factors like competitive advantage, growth potential, and top-notch management. Consequently, the best stocks to buy for the long term, according to Charles Akre, are companies well poised to navigate short-term market fluctuations. Similarly, they are companies that capitalize on long-term compounding effects.
In contrast to passive index investing, Akre’s approach necessitates active monitoring of a company’s performance to ensure that it maintains the standards of an exceptional business. Having a thorough understanding of the management team, business operations, and industry dynamics is also essential.
The value investor also advocates for diversification as one of the ways of spreading the risk and shrugging off market volatility. Therefore, Akre Capital Management’s portfolio is spread across technology, financial services and other sectors. While the overall market has been trending over the past year, resulting in overstretched valuations, Akre believes there is still value to unlock. Nevertheless, he expects the financial markets to remain volatile.
“…The US stock market and quite likely the markets of Western Europe can continue to be very volatile as they respond to good news and bad news, which will pop up on a regular basis. From my perspective, this is actually good news-that kind of volatility will increasingly give us opportunities periodically… Therefore, markets can go up even when economic activity has not picked up. But my expectation is a fair amount of volatility for some time,” said Charles Akre.
Our Methodology
To compile our selection of the best stocks to buy for the long-term, according to Charles Akre, we began by analyzing Akre Capital Management’s 13F portfolio and chose to highlight the stock holdings that have remained within the portfolio for at least 5 years. Next, we assessed the number of hedge fund investors associated with each stock as of the end of the third quarter of this year. Finally, the stocks were ranked in ascending order based on the value of Charles Akre’s stakes in the companies.
A software engineer hunched over a laptop writing code, embodying the companies technical expertise.
Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP)
Akre Capital Management’s First Major Purchase: 2014
Akre Capital Management’s stake value: $834.34 million
Number of Hedge fund holders as of Q3: 40
Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP) is a diversified technology company that develops software and engineered products for niche markets. The stock has underperformed the market, going by a 3.36% year-to-date gain compared to a 26% gain for the S&P 500.
Nevertheless, Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP) is one of the best long-term stocks to buy as it demonstrates resilience in a challenging market landscape. Strong financial results and strategic moves underscore the company’s long-term prospects and growth metrics. The technology company delivered better-than-expected third-quarter results on October 23, 2024.
Revenue in the quarter increased 13% year-over-year to $1.76 billion as distributable earnings per share surged 6% to $3.40. Its free cash flow increased 15% to $719 million, affirming financial health and ability to fund future growth initiatives. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP) raised its full-year guidance amid continued expansion of its recurring revenue base and improving demand for business mission-critical solutions.
The company has also turned to acquisitions to accelerate growth. It is in the process of acquiring Transact Campus for $1.5 billion. The acquisition should increase its Card Systems/Integrated Security Solutions sector market share.
Conestoga Capital Advisors stated the following regarding Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP) in its Q3 2024 investor letter:
“Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP) operates a collection of market-leading vertical software franchises and industrial technology businesses. The company reported an uncharacteristic miss in revenue, the first in nearly three years. Its smart meter business, Neptune, faced operational issues during the quarter (since corrected), leading to delayed revenue. Looking ahead, the highly acquisitive company is seeing an attractive pipeline of M&A targets that should see more reasonable valuations in the coming months, a key source of earnings growth.”
Overall, ROP ranks 7th on our list of best stocks to buy for the long-term according to Charles Akre.
