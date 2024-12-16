Why Roper Technologies (ROP) is the Best Stock to Buy for the Long-Term According to Charles Akre?

We recently published a list of 10 Best Stocks to Buy for the Long-Term According to Charles Akre. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP) stands against other best stocks to buy for the long-term according to Charles Akre.

“Above-average returns at below-average risk” is the mantra that defines Charles Akre, one of the most successful asset managers on Wall Street. As the founder of Akre Capital Management, he is a celebrated value-oriented investor. He is best known as a collector of great business, which he has invested in for many years to generate optimum value.

His dedication to long-term planning and systematic valuation has consistently yielded exceptional results. Akre’s investment portfolio has generated more than 300% returns over the past ten years.

READ ALSO: Billionaire Ken Fisher’s Top 15 Stock Picks Heading into 2025 and 8 Most Undervalued Pot Stocks to Buy According to Analysts.

He has become one of the most successful investors focusing on an investment philosophy dubbed the “three-legged stool” approach. The investment approach advocates for examining business models’ rates of return and reinvestment opportunities before investing. Likewise, Akre advocates investing in companies with enduring competitive advantages, robust balance sheets, and long-term earnings growth prospects.

Unlike most investors focusing on market trends, Akre’s philosophy focuses on finding companies trading at fair value. By avoiding popular stocks, the value investor has succeeded in concentrating on cheap opportunities that most investors often overlook. He also adopts a strategic approach that goes beyond buying and holding stock for the long term.

Instead, Akre consistently evaluates the core business strengths and fundamental aspects of companies. His focus on “outstanding businesses” indicates that he has carefully considered factors like competitive advantage, growth potential, and top-notch management. Consequently, the best stocks to buy for the long term, according to Charles Akre, are companies well poised to navigate short-term market fluctuations. Similarly, they are companies that capitalize on long-term compounding effects.

In contrast to passive index investing, Akre’s approach necessitates active monitoring of a company’s performance to ensure that it maintains the standards of an exceptional business. Having a thorough understanding of the management team, business operations, and industry dynamics is also essential.

The value investor also advocates for diversification as one of the ways of spreading the risk and shrugging off market volatility. Therefore, Akre Capital Management’s portfolio is spread across technology, financial services and other sectors. While the overall market has been trending over the past year, resulting in overstretched valuations, Akre believes there is still value to unlock. Nevertheless, he expects the financial markets to remain volatile.

Story Continues