Why Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Skyrocketed on Friday

Wall Street’s main indices finished in the green territory on Friday amid a series of catalysts buoying investor appetite.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.80 percent, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rallied by 1.26 percent and 1.77 percent, respectively.

Eleven companies—predominantly in the technology, energy, and aviation sectors—posted notable gains. Here is why:

To come up with Friday’s top advancers, we considered only the stocks with at least $2 billion in market capitalization and $5 million in daily trading volume.

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) rallied by 24 percent on Friday, finishing the trading week with an additional 3.24 points at $16.49 each after recording better-than-expected vehicle deliveries.

According to the company, it produced 12,727 vehicles at its plant in Normal, Illinois in the fourth quarter of the year and a total of 49,476 units for the full year. Deliveries were even better at 14,183 for the fourth quarter alone and 51,579 units for the full year 2024.

Meanwhile, Wall Street analysts earlier expected the company to deliver closer to 13,400 electric vehicles for the period and 51,000 for the entire year.

Last month, the company also sealed a deal with Volkswagen for the creation of a $5.8 billion joint venture company called “Rivian (RIVN) and VW Group Technology.” The new company will focus on developing an electrical and electronic architecture and software for electric vehicles that each automaker will utilize.

