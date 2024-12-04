Why Rio Tinto (RIO) is the Best Aluminum and Aluminum Mining Stock To Buy?

In This Article:
We recently published a list of 10 Best Aluminum and Aluminum Mining Stocks To Buy.
Aluminum is a versatile and lightweight metal known for its low density and being roughly one-third the weight of steel or copper. Its unique properties, such as high strength-to-weight ratio, corrosion resistance, and excellent conductivity, make it essential in various sectors, including transportation, construction, and packaging.
One of the primary drivers of aluminum’s growth is the increasing focus on sustainability across industries. With its recyclability and lower carbon footprint compared to other metals, aluminum is becoming a go-to material for green technologies. The automotive and electric vehicle (EV) industry, in particular, is driving demand for aluminum as manufacturers seek lightweight materials to improve efficiency and range. By incorporating aluminum into vehicle designs, automakers also meet regulatory standards for emissions reduction.
Aluminum also plays a critical role in the renewable energy sector, as the production of solar and wind products requires significant amounts of aluminum. In addition to these industries, aluminum’s unique properties make it an ideal material for food packaging, and the construction sector, including infrastructure, and development.
In the report, Opportunities for Aluminium in a Post-COVID Economy, conducted by CRU International, the global demand for aluminum is projected to rise by nearly 40% by 2030. The aluminum sector will need to produce an additional 33.3 million tonnes to meet this demand, with production increasing from 86.2 million tonnes in 2020 to 119.5 million tonnes by 2030 across all industrial sectors.
According to the report, two-thirds of this demand growth is expected to come from China, which will require 12.3 Mt, whereas the rest of Asia will add a further 8.6 Mt. North American region will require 5.1 Mt and Europe 4.8 Mt. Together, these four regions alone will account for more than 90% of the additional aluminum required globally.
The Aluminum Market Amid Global Changes
In an interview with CNBC on November 12, William Oplinger, President and CEO of Alcoa, said that he considers the Chinese market a crucial factor in the aluminum industry. He noted that China’s enormous appetite for commodities, particularly in the green sector, has a significant impact on the aluminum market. China currently produces around 45 million metric tons of aluminum, out of a global market of 75 million metric tons. However, the country has capped its production capacity at 45 million metric tons, meaning that any growth in demand will be met through secondary and recycling sources.
In terms of near-term dynamics, Oplinger expressed optimism about the demand for aluminum, citing continued strength in the packaging business, growth in the automotive and transportation sector, and potential growth in building construction spurred by lower interest rates worldwide.
Looking ahead to the long term, Oplinger emphasized the importance of aluminum in the energy transition economy, highlighting growth opportunities in areas such as electrical conductors, photovoltaic cells, and electric vehicles.
Aluminum Market Sees Price Spike as China Cancels Export Tax Rebate
On November 29, China’s finance ministry announced that it would be making significant changes to its export tax rebate policy, set to take effect on December 1. The ministry announced that it will cancel the export tax rebate for several products, including aluminum and copper products. The announcement had an immediate impact on the market, with aluminum prices surging on the London Metal Exchange. Traders are anticipating that the cancellation of the export tax rebate for aluminum will curb the heavy flow of Chinese aluminum exports, leading to a reduction in global supply and a subsequent increase in prices.
As the aluminum industry continues to evolve amidst a changing global landscape, one thing remains certain, the growing demand for this versatile metal looks bright. With growing demand, shifting market dynamics, and emerging trends shaping the sector, now is an exciting time for investors to explore opportunities in the aluminum market.
Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 30
Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) is a global leader in mining and minerals, producing iron ore, aluminum, and copper. Its key clients include companies in the construction, technology, and energy sectors. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) is expanding its presence in the aluminum industry with strategic acquisitions.
On November 1, Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) completed the acquisition of Sumitomo Chemical Company’s 20.64% stake in New Zealand Aluminium Smelters (NZAS), which owns and operates the Tiwai Point aluminum smelter in New Zealand. With this acquisition, Rio Tinto now wholly owns NZAS.
The company is also signing new electricity arrangement agreements with renewable energy companies to produce aluminum competitively. New Zealand’s Aluminium Smelter (NZAS) converts alumina into aluminum using renewable hydroelectricity, which results in one of the lowest carbon footprints for an aluminum smelter in the world.
During the third quarter, Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) also completed the acquisition of Sumitomo Chemical Company’s 2.46% stake in Boyne Smelters Limited (BSL). This, combined with the recent acquisition of Mitsubishi’s 11.65% stake in BSL, brings Rio Tinto’s interest in BSL to 73.5%.
Rio Tinto Group’s (NYSE:RIO) growing stake in BSL and its acquisition of NZAS demonstrate its commitment to increasing its aluminum production capacity and strengthening its position in the global aluminum market.
Overall, RIO ranks 5th on our list of best aluminum and aluminum mining stocks to buy.
