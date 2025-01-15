Why Reeves’s inflation reprieve will not prevent another cost of living crisis

Chancellor Rachel Reeves’s changes to National Insurance will add to inflation pressures later this year - UK House of Commons/AFP via Getty Images

Rachel Reeves will be breathing a sigh of relief after official figures showed a slight drop in inflation at the end of last year.

Inflation, as measured by the Consumer Prices Index (CPI), rose 2.5pc in December, down from 2.6pc in November. This was in line with expectations from the Bank of England.

Services inflation, which measures everything from restaurant prices to hotel stays and concert tickets, also eased faster than expected, raising hopes that Threadneedle Street will be able to cut interest rates next month to ease the strain on borrowers.

However, many believe that the worst news on inflation is yet to come, as the Chancellor’s record tax rise keeps prices and interest rates higher for longer.

Inflation remains high

While price pressures eased at the end of last year, inflation still remains above the Bank of England’s 2pc target.

Economists expect price rises to gather pace over the next few months, with some expecting inflation to rise above 3pc. This would force Governor Andrew Bailey to write a letter to the Chancellor explaining the overshoot.

James Moberly at Goldman Sachs believes the rise will largely be self-inflicted, as bosses pass on a £25bn increase in employer National Insurance (NI) contributions.

He said: “[We] think that the pass-through from the increase in employer NI to prices will likely be larger than the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) expects.

“In addition, the introduction of VAT on private school fees in January will push up education prices.

Goldman believes that some of the factors that have been pulling inflation down will also start to reverse. For example, the energy price cap is likely to rise again in April from its current level of £1,738 to £1,785, according to Cornwall Insight.

Rising grocery prices and higher staff costs are also expected to drive up the headline rate to 3.2pc in the second half of this year.

A survey by the British Retail Consortium (BRC) published earlier this week warned two-thirds of retailers are preparing to hike prices because of Ms Reeves’ Budget.

Services inflation still driving prices up

In brighter news, services inflation, which the Bank has been watching closely, eased more than expected in December, with the annual rate falling from 5pc to 4.4pc. This was less than the 4.8pc expected by economists.

Services inflation is more closely linked to wages and officials are concerned that higher inflation in this sector could fuel price rises.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile movements in energy bills and food, also eased to 3.2pc in December, down from 3.5pc a month prior.

