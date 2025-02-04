Why Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (RPID) Is Skyrocketing So Far In 2025

We recently compiled a list of the Why These 15 Healthcare Stocks Are Skyrocketing So Far In 2025. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID) stands against the other healthcare stocks.

The healthcare sector is staging a comeback so far in 2025 after two years of underperformance. These stocks could get even hotter due to AI. The healthcare sector was a hot topic during the Stargate project announcement, so it is likely that there are going to be even more breakthroughs here as technology advances.

The S&P 500 Healthcare Index trailed the broader market considerably in the past few years. However, it has risen 7% year-to-date so far. There are many promising drugs awaiting approvals and trials right now. As such, healthcare EBITDA is projected to grow at a 7% CAGR, reaching $987 billion by 2028.

The sector is bouncing back from post-pandemic challenges. Nearly 60% of industry leaders expressed a favorable outlook for 2025. Thus, it is worth looking at the healthcare stocks spearheading the gains.

Methodology

For this article, I screened the top-performing healthcare stocks year-to-date. Stocks that I have covered recently will be excluded from this list.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders In Q3 2024: 3

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID) is a life sciences tech company. It has automated solutions for microbial quality control testing.

The stock has been surging so far in 2025 due to Q4 2024 preliminary results being stellar. It announced Q4 2024 revenue of $8.2 million, which is up 30% year-over-year, with full-year revenue expected at $28.1 million, up 25% year-over-year.

Moreover, gross margins turned positive in Q3 2024. Consumables and services revenue grew 27% in Q4 2024.

RPID stock is up 128.89% year-to-date.

Overall RPID ranks 3rd on our list of the healthcare stocks that are skyrocketing so far in 2025.