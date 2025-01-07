Why Rachel Reeves should leave Britain – in her own words

Rachel Reeves’s policies are in stark contrast to her views before Labour came to power - Simon Wohlfahrt/Bloomberg

“I do not want to live in a country where so many people are priced out of heating their homes in the winter, or having to choose between sitting in a freezing cold flat and putting food on their table.” These are the words of Rachel Reeves when she sat on the opposition benches in 2018.

Fast-forward seven years, and her decision to axe the winter fuel payment for 10 million pensioners has left scores of retirees shivering at the start of 2025.

Charities have warned that Labour’s “chilling” policy has resulted in pensioners being admitted to hospital with pneumonia, and there were fears that the weekend’s cold snap would pose a danger to life as temperatures were tipped to plummet to as low as -10C.

Simon Francis, of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, said the Chancellor had forgotten about the concerns of adults living in “Dickensian conditions”.

He said: “When the Chancellor made the remarks in 2018, average energy bills were £700 less than they are today. Even then around three million households were in fuel poverty.

“Ms Reeves has forgotten the concerns of her constituents or she does not care about the very real health dangers of people living in cold damp homes.”

The NHS recommends heating homes to at least 18C and warns that colder temperatures can increase the likelihood of heart attacks and respiratory illnesses.

Around half of older people who have lost the winter fuel payment are going to bed earlier to avoid heating their home, according to a survey by the charity Independent Age.

Meanwhile, others have started skipping meals as they weigh up whether to save energy for heating or cooking.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage told The Telegraph: “The cold weather will give millions a dilemma – to heat or not heat, that will be the question.”

It is the exact scenario Ms Reeves described in the House of Commons in 2018, when she claimed “I do not want to live in a country” where such realities come to pass.

Stark difference between then and now

At the Labour conference in 2022, the soon-to-be-Chancellor tugged at the heartstrings with her tale of meeting an elderly constituency member struggling with the cold.

“When I reached out to shake her hand, it was purple and freezing cold,” she said.

“Already back then, she was afraid to put the heating on, struggling to get by on the small pension that she had built up through a lifetime of work.

“As energy bills and inflation rise even higher, I often think of her. That is the stark reality facing people all around our country today.”

That stark reality, however, has only worsened since Ms Reeves took the reins of the country’s finances. Her purple-handed constituent could be one of the millions of pensioners to have lost their winter allowance, worth up to £300 per year.

