Why Is QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) the Best Self-Driving Technology Stock to Buy According to Hedge Funds?

We recently published a list of 10 Best Self-Driving Technology Stocks To Buy According to Hedge Funds. In this article, we are going to take a look at where QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) stands against other best self-driving technology stocks to buy according to hedge funds.

The autonomous driving industry is, along with machine learning and image processing, one of the earliest adopters of artificial intelligence. While the post-2022 hype surrounding AI has led to the technology catching the general public’s attention, what ChatGPT debuted was a subset of AI called generative artificial intelligence. Other forms of AI, such as machine learning, have been employed for far longer, and as we alluded to above, one form is autonomous driving.

Autonomous driving uses machine learning to compute data gathered through sensors or cameras on a car. The machine learning algorithms are trained using vast amounts of data already gathered. Several firms already have working autonomous driving platforms. These include Elon Musk’s car company, Google Waymo, and GM’s Cruise platform. Yet, even though all of them are autonomous driving platforms, they also represent a key division in the industry.

Before we get to the biggest controversy in the autonomous driving industry, it’s important to first get a sense of the industry’s value. According to research from Mordor Intelligence, as of 2024, the industry is worth a cool $41 billion. By 2029, the firm expects it to touch $144 billion by growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.75%. Analysts believe that one of the biggest drivers of the autonomy industry will be autonomous ridesharing. As per McKinsey, 56% of consumers surveyed in 2022 indicated that they would be willing to share self-driving vehicles provided that they did not increase travel time and cut down costs by 20%. The respondents also wanted Level 4 autonomy in their future cars, which indicates that the market for self-driving vehicles exists among consumers.

But what about businesses? After all, the corporate sector only invests in technologies if it’s confident about making a return and generating operating efficiencies. On this front, additional research from McKinsey shows that self-driving vehicle software could post margins of up to 15% while hardware could have margins of 10%. Autonomous vehicle services create margins of 14%, believes the research firm, as it adds that 96% of businesses surveyed “saw strategic partnerships as crucial to autonomous-vehicle development, and more than half (56 percent) thought the relationship between OEMs and end users (such as logistics carriers) is already changing.”

