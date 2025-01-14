Why Is Prologis, Inc. (PLD) Among the Best Real Estate and Realty Stocks To Buy Now?

We recently compiled a list of the 12 Best Real Estate and Realty Stocks To Buy Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) stands against the other real estate stocks.

Real Estate So Far in 2025

As the US housing market headed into 2025, it witnessed good as well as bad news. Although the supply has increased with active listings in November 12.1% higher over the year, Redfin revealed that the majority of those homes had been on the market for at least 60 days without going under a sales contract, marking the highest share for any November since the year 2019.

While mortgage rates have averaged over 6% for the past 24 months, home buyers are not expecting mortgage rates to decline substantially. As the year ended, a rise in mortgage interest rates toward the end of December ended up impacting the mortgage demand. According to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s seasonally adjusted index, total mortgage application volume for the two weeks ended December 27 declined 21.9% as compared with the week before that period. Mike Fratantoni, chief economist at the Mortgage Bankers Association, reiterated the bitter impact of the mortgage rates moving higher through the last week of 2024 as he said:

“Not surprisingly, this increase in rates — at a time when housing activity typically grinds to a halt — resulted in declines in both refinance and purchase applications.”

Bess Freedman, Brown Harris Stevens CEO, pointed towards a troubling trifactor encompassing rates, inventory, and prices for this year. She expects the new year to be turbulent and volatile for the real estate although the public does have certainty with the president now which is good. Bess also talked about the US demographics and how first-time home buyers are older than ever, nearing 40s which is a bad sign indicating young people not being able to afford. While the situation around Trump’s tariffs and rates potentially going up remains unclear as of yet, homeownership continues to be an American dream in her opinion.

