Here’s Why The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) Is Among the Best American Bank Stocks to Buy Now

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best American Bank Stocks To Buy Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) stands against the other American bank stocks.

2024 was a memorable year for America’s banking giants. According to a recent report in the Financial Times, the seven largest banks in the country represented 56% of the industry’s profits during the first nine months of the year, up from 48% during the same period in 2023.

The banking sector is also experiencing improved capitalization. In November, the Federal Reserve Board found that 99% of the country’s banks reported capital above regulatory requirements. Moreover, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) noted a 3.5% increase in equity capital in Q3 2024, reflecting the upward trend in capitalization.

Globally, credit rating agency Moody’s upgraded the overall outlook for the industry from negative to stable in December for the first time since 2023, citing interest rate cuts and monetary adjustments being made by the G-20 countries. The Federal Reserve announced three cuts last year, lowering the central bank’s target interest rate to 4.25% and 4.5%.

Trump’s return to the White House has also raised optimism about lax regulations in the financial sector, which analysts believe can spur dealmaking activity in the banking sector. Reduced oversight and a business-friendly environment are also likely to boost revenue and loan growth, and subsequently improve banks’ bottom line.

The U.S. president has also repeatedly demanded further reductions to the interest rate. Here is what he said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 23.

With oil prices going down, I'll demand that interest rates drop immediately, and likewise they should be dropping all over the world.

While the general outlook for the banking industry looks promising for 2025, analysts also warn of the potential risks associated with ongoing geopolitical conflicts, which can have adverse effects on the global economy. Increasing trade tensions and protectionist policies can also hurt investment inflows.

On January 31, the White House announced that President Trump would move ahead with his planned tariffs on Canada, China, and Mexico, starting February 1. The 78-year-old has also threatened to impose tariffs on the EU, citing the bloc’s treatment of the U.S.

"Am I going to impose tariffs on the European Union? You want the truthful answer or shall I give you a political answer? Absolutely. The European Union has treated us so terribly."

