Why Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) Advanced on Thursday

Wall Street’s main indices ended mixed on Thursday, with the Dow Jones the sole decliner, losing 0.28 percent.

In contrast, both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite registered gains, rising by 0.36 percent and 0.51 percent, respectively.

Amid the earnings season, 10 companies saw significant increases in their valuations, thanks to stronger-than-expected earnings reports. Additionally, several firms enjoyed rallies fueled by newly secured deals.

To come up with Thursday’s biggest advancers, we considered only the stocks with at least $2 billion in market capitalization and $5 million in daily trading volume.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive Inc. grew its share prices for a second day, jumping 12.01 percent to finish Thursday’s trading at $8.49 apiece as investors welcomed the company’s improved earnings performance for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025.

In its latest earnings release, Peloton said it trimmed its net loss for the period by 53 percent to $92 million from the $194.9 million registered in the same period a year earlier. Net loss in six months ending December also narrowed by 74 percent to $92.8 million from $354.1 million year-on-year.

Revenues for both periods also registered declines, by 9 percent for the quarter and by 5.9 percent for periods July to December.

Peloton expects even lower revenues for the upcoming quarter—between $605 million and $625 million, as well as for the full year—between $2.43 billion and $2.48 billion.

